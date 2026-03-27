India’s regional startup ecosystems expand as funding matures: Report

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India’s startup landscape is expanding beyond its primary hubs, with over 68,000 startups now headquartered in emerging regional centres, a report said on Friday.

Further, a maturing funding ecosystem producing deeper, conviction‑led capital and occasional large outcomes is lending support to the country's startup landscape, Tracxn said in the report.

Cities such as Jaipur, Surat, Indore, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Lucknow account for a higher share of venture creation, indicating that ecosystem growth is being driven by the deepening of a few regional nodes, the research firm said.

Sectoral activity in these ecosystems remains largely demand-led, with strong representation in edtech, internet first media, fashion tech, and online grocery platforms. These sectors align closely with regional consumption patterns, industrial strengths, and relatively lower capital intensity compared with enterprise software and deep-technology ventures that typically dominate larger startup hubs.

Jaipur, Indore, Kochi, and Surat continue to evolve for an increasingly important role in shaping India’s broader innovation landscape, the firm predicted.

However, the report maintained that with funding and exits concentrated within a relatively small number of companies and cities, though startup formation has expanded geographically.

Funding participation has also matured over the past decade, even as capital deployment remains structurally concentrated. Startups outside urban hubs recorded around 2,200 funding rounds and attracted approximately $3.2 billion in investment from 2016-2025.

“Over time, median round sizes have increased significantly, signalling a transition toward conviction-led investment strategies. Investors are increasingly backing fewer startups with stronger execution visibility, resulting in a funding environment characterised by rising capital depth alongside narrowing participation,” the report said.

Seed funding expanded from $27 million in 2016 to $167 million in 2025, underscoring the role of emerging ecosystems as consistent startup formation engines, according to analysts.

Mega rounds exceeding $100 million remain rare and strategically important, proving that execution-ready platforms can operate at national or global scale.

In early 2026, two startups headquartered outside the primary clusters, achieved unicorn status demonstrating large-scale outcomes from regional ecosystems, often through longer and more capital-efficient growth trajectories. Exit activity has also progressed gradually, with 102 acquisitions and 33 IPOs recorded between 2016 and 2025.

“While startup formation remains robust and geographically diversified, the next stage of development will depend less on expanding company counts and more on strengthening mid-stage funding pathways, talent networks, and institutional support systems,” it noted.

—IANS

aar/rad