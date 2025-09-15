India’s male unemployment rate falls to 5-month low of 5 per cent in August

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The unemployment rate (UR) among males of age 15 years and above in India has declined to 5 per cent in August 2025, the lowest level observed since April 2025, according to figures released by the National Statistics Office on Monday.

This is due to the fall in the UR of males in urban areas from 6.6 per cent in July 2025 to 5.9 per cent in August 2025. The UR among rural males has also declined to 4.5 per cent in August 2025, which is lower than the UR levels of the previous four months observed for rural males, according to an official statement.

The overall UR among persons of age 15 years and above has declined for the second successive month to 5.1 per cent in August 2025 from 5.6 per cent recorded in June 2025.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) among females has witnessed a rise for two months in a row to 32.0 per cent in August 2025 from 30.2 per cent recorded in June 2025.

The female workforce has increased in both rural and urban areas for the last two successive months, indicating higher levels of employment. In rural areas, it has gone up from 33.6 per cent in June 2025 to 35.9 per cent in August 2025, while in the case of urban areas, it has increased from 22.9 per cent in June 2025 to 23.8 per cent in August 2025.

The enhancement in WPR across both rural and urban areas has translated into an improvement in the overall WPR, which has increased to 52.2 per cent in August 2025 from 51.2 per cent in June 2025.

LFPR among females aged 15 years and above has increased from 32 per cent in June 2025 to 33.7 per cent in August 2025 due to an increase in LFPR among rural females from 35.2 per cent in June 2025 to 37.4 per cent and in urban areas from 25.2 per cent to 26.1 per cent during the same period.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Statistics Office is the primary source of data on activity participation and employment and unemployment conditions of the population. The PLFS survey methodology has been modified from January 2025 to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of labour force indicators for the country.

Monthly results of PLFS are released in the form of Monthly Bulletins. It presents estimates of key labour market indicators, viz. Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), Worker Population Ratio (WPR), and Unemployment Rate (UR) at the all-India level following the Current Weekly Status (CWS) approach.

The Monthly Bulletins for the months April 2025 to July 2025 have already been released. The present Monthly Bulletin for the month of August 2025 is the fifth in the series.

