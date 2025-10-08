October 08, 2025 1:47 PM हिंदी

Made-in-India 4G stack ready for export, showcasing global tech leadership: PM Modi

India’s Made-in-India 4G stack ready for export, showcasing global tech leadership: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that ‘Made-in-India 4G stack is now ready for export’, highlighting the country’s rising presence in global technology markets.

Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, PM Modi said the development reflects the strength of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision’ and India’s progress in the telecom sector over the past decade.

The Prime Minister noted that 5G connectivity has now reached almost every district of the country, marking a major milestone from the days when India struggled with 2G networks.

“The country has come a long way. Today, we have 5G coverage in every corner,” PM Modi said, emphasising the role of modern infrastructure in supporting India’s digital growth.

PM Modi highlighted that the installation of one lakh towers has attracted global attention, demonstrating India’s capabilities in building large-scale telecom infrastructure.

"The new 4G stack is expected to provide faster internet speeds, more reliable services, and seamless connectivity, further strengthening India’s technological edge," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also pointed to India’s remarkable achievements in electronics and mobile manufacturing, saying production has grown sixfold since 2014, while mobile manufacturing has increased 28 times, and exports have surged 127 times.

The Prime Minister underlined the role of startups and innovation in driving this success.

“Schemes like ‘Digital Innovation Square’ and the ‘Telecom Technology Development Fund’ are providing funding and support to nurture new ideas, the Prime Minister said.

“India Mobile Congress has now become the largest digital technology forum in Asia, showcasing the country’s talent and innovation on a global stage,” PM Modi stated.

Reflecting on India’s digital journey, PM Modi stressed the importance of a modern legal framework to support rapid technological transformation, ensuring that the nation’s digital future remains in capable hands.

The Prime Minister also credited the success to the tax-saving mindset of Indians and the energy of Indian youth, which has propelled the country to the forefront of global telecom and digital technology.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

'We’re lucky to have a leader like him': Akash Ambani on PM Modi’s 25 years in public life

'We’re lucky to have a leader like him': Akash Ambani on PM Modi’s 25 years in public life

Gurmeet Choudhary calls ‘The Battle of Shatrughat’ a whole new space for him

Gurmeet Choudhary calls ‘The Battle of Shatrughat’ a whole new space for him

Titiksha Shrivastava shares a surprising revelation about her comeback in ‘Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah’

Titiksha Shrivastava shares a surprising revelation about her comeback in ‘Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah’

Boland is the first man in if Cummins is out of Ashes opener: Simon Katich

Boland is the first man in if Cummins is out of Ashes opener: Simon Katich

India U-19 thump Aus U-19 inside two days in second Youth Test, sweep series 2-0

India U19 thump Aus U19 inside two days in second Youth Test, sweep series 2-0

From spice gardens to cashew corridors, GST rejig to boost Kerala's economy

From spice gardens to cashew corridors, GST rejig to boost Kerala's economy

Abhishek Bachchan reveals why this year’s performance is close to his heart at Filmfare Awards 2025

Delhi High Court issues summons to Netflix, SRK’s company in Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit

Delhi High Court issues summons to Netflix, SRK’s company in Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit

Censor Board clears Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' for release with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Mythri Movie Makers/X)

Censor Board clears Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' for release with U/A certificate

Saaraa Khan on marrying Krish Pathak: 'Two hearts, two cultures, one forever'

Saaraa Khan on marrying Krish Pathak: 'Two hearts, two cultures, one forever'