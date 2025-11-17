India’s labour force participation rate rises to 6-month high in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Increasing trend in overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons of age 15 years and above, indicating an increase in employment, continued for the fourth month in a row to touch 6-month high level of 55.4 per cent in October, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics on Monday.

Participation of female in labour force observed consistent increase for the past four months for persons aged 15 years and above. This sustained growth in rural female participation signals strengthening economic inclusion in the economy.

The overall LFPR among female aged 15 years and above reached 34.2 per cent in October this year marking the highest since May, 2025 driven by the increase in female LFPR in rural areas.

Overall female LFPR showed an increasing trend from 32 per cent in June to 34.2 per cent in October.

The overall Worker Population Ratio (WPR), which is another indicator of employment, in October was reported at 52.5 per cent which is consistently rising since June, 2025 among persons of age 15 years and above. Overall WPR among female of age 15 years and above has also steadily increased for the fourth month in a row, the statement said.

The Unemployment Rate (UR) for persons aged 15 years and above remained steady at 5.2 per cent in October, 2025, the same as in September, the ministry said.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Statistics Office, is the primary source of data on activity participation and employment unemployment conditions of the population. The PLFS survey methodology has been modified from January 2025 to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of labour force indicators for the country.

Monthly results of PLFS are released in the form of Monthly Bulletins. It presents estimates of key labour market indicators -- Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), Worker Population Ratio (WPR) and Unemployment Rate (UR) at the all-India level following the Current Weekly Status (CWS) approach.

--IANS

sps/na