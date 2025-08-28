India's job posting activities remain 70 pc above pre-pandemic level in July

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Job posting activities in India remain 70 per cent above pre-pandemic levels in July, highlighting the resilience of formal hiring despite the slowdown, a report said on Thursday.

High-skilled roles continue to lead the hiring momentum. Over the past three months, job postings for data and analytics grew by 15.4 per cent, followed by logistic support (14.3 per cent), therapy (13.7 per cent), and dental (13.6 per cent), a report from Indeed Hiring Lab said.

According to the report, software development, while not the fastest growing, remained consistent with postings up 9.2 per cent in the last three months.

Meanwhile, the formal job market softened in the month, with job postings on global matching and hiring platform Indeed declining 5.8 per cent after two consecutive months of growth.

"Job postings in sectors such as medical information (-12.3 per cent), pharmacy (-10.7 per cent), education & instruction (-8.0 per cent), and physicians & surgeons (-7.8 per cent) saw significant declines," the report stated.

These contrasting trends highlight a long-term move towards tech and other high-skill roles, even as overall hiring fluctuates.

Meanwhile, the degree of transparency, however, varies sharply by sector, from 88 per cent in childcare and dental roles to just 9.4 per cent in data and analytics.

Indeed is a job finding and posting site with over 580 million job seeker profiles from people in more than 60 countries across 28 languages.

Meanwhile, TeamLease Digital's report said that Generative AI Engineering and Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) roles are setting new salary benchmarks, with senior professionals earning Rs 58–60 lakh per annum (LPA) and annual growth exceeding 18 per cent.

"This surge reflects the shift toward AI-native operating models, where LLM integration, autonomous decision-making, and IP-led innovation are becoming standard. Demand is especially strong for specialised AI skills such as Prompt Engineering, LLM Safety and Tuning, AI Orchestration, Agent Design, Simulation Governance, and AI Compliance & Risk Ops — particularly across BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing," the report stated.

Cybersecurity and Data Engineering also remain foundational within GCCs, with average salaries expected to rise from Rs 28 to Rs 33.5 LPA (20 per cent growth) and Rs 23 to Rs 27 LPA (17 per cent growth), respectively, by FY27.

--IANS

aps/vd