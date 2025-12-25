India’s IPO boom reflects strong policy confidence and economic stability: Market experts

Jaipur, Dec 25 (IANS) Market experts on Thursday said that India’s stock markets are witnessing robust growth, with the IPO segment reaching record levels, driven by investor confidence, supportive government policies and a stable economic outlook despite global uncertainties.

India’s IPO market has touched a historic high in 2025, with more than 365 initial public offerings raising around Rs 1.95 lakh crore so far, surpassing the previous record set in 2024.

According to market experts, this surge reflects growing trust among companies and investors in the country’s economic framework and policy direction.

Market expert Pankaj Haritwal said that whenever new records are created in the stock market, the underlying reason is confidence in governance and clarity in geopolitics.

"When the government’s approach remains market-friendly and companies continue to place trust in policy stability, the impact is clearly visible in market performance," Haritwal stated.

He added that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, Indian markets have seen a new phase of growth.

"At a time when the global economy is facing tariff pressures and geopolitical tensions, India’s economic policies have helped domestic markets remain in a comparatively strong position," he mentioned.

"Capital formation in any country depends heavily on the alignment between government economic policy and private sector confidence," he added.

Haritwal stated that the assurance given by Prime Minister Modi about India’s future growth has strengthened sentiment among businesses and investors.

"As a result, traders and entrepreneurs feel secure about the long-term prospects of the Indian economy, which is reflected in the record-breaking IPO activity," he stated.

Market expert Uday Haritwal highlighted that policy reforms over the last decade have played a crucial role in building this trust.

He pointed out that transparency introduced in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, along with relief measures and a clearly defined framework for the private sector, addressed long-standing concerns of companies.

According to him, the structural changes implemented over the past 10 years are now translating into strong market outcomes and record fundraising through IPOs.

"Despite ongoing global economic challenges, India’s markets are benefiting from consistent policy measures, improved transparency and sustained investor confidence, positioning the country’s capital markets on a strong growth trajectory," he mentioned.

--IANS

pk