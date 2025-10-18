October 18, 2025 10:12 PM हिंदी

India’s international identity transformed in recent years: Business executive

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Praising the vision laid out at the NDTV World Summit, Sandeep Gambhir, CEO of Vertelo, said the event served as a powerful platform for discussing India’s evolving role in the global economic and technological landscape.  

Speaking to IANS on Saturday, Gambhir described the summit as an “excellent confluence of ideas and leadership,” highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech as “electrifying” and instrumental in setting the tone for the country’s ambitions in the coming year.

He said the selection of speakers and topics reflected the volatility and transformation the world is witnessing at multiple levels, especially in technology, infrastructure and mobility.

“In today’s session, there was a deep dive into the infrastructure and commercial vehicle industry. We are all witnessing the transition from fuel-based two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and passenger cars to EVs, and now even electric trucks are entering the race,” Gambhir noted.

He said the summit allowed industry stakeholders to connect with policymakers and technology leaders, creating a collaborative vision aligned with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Referring to the growing sentiment of ‘Swadeshi’, Gambhir said it was encouraging to see the government push, industry innovation and consumer confidence synchronising to drive self-reliance across sectors, including electric mobility, artificial intelligence and clean energy.

He emphasised the importance of youth engagement in emerging technologies, echoing the Prime Minister’s emphasis on energy security and digital transformation.

“At the grassroots level, the Atmanirbhar Bharat slogan has turned into a nationwide movement. It is not just about self-reliance but also about sustainability and becoming a world leader. We are progressing in that direction confidently,” he said.

Speaking on PM Modi’s global influence, Gambhir said India’s international identity had transformed in recent years.

“When we travel abroad today, people identify us as coming from the land of PM Modi. That kind of recognition brings pride to every Indian,” he added, asserting that the country’s leadership was steering it on the right path toward innovation, resilience and global respect.

