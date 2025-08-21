August 21, 2025 6:23 PM हिंदी

India’s growth story strong as capital markets hit $5 trillion: DIPAM Secretary

India’s growth story strong as capital markets hit $5 trillion: DIPAM Secretary

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) India’s capital markets have reached the $5 trillion mark last month, and the number of demat accounts in the country crossed 20 crore in July, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said on Thursday.

He described this as a sign of the strong partnership between public and private enterprises in taking the Indian growth story forward.

Speaking at the 22nd edition of FICCI’s Annual Capital Markets Conference (CAPAM 2025) here, Chawla said that the government has developed a composite growth and asset management strategy to strengthen capital markets in an integrated way.

The goal, he added, is to ensure that the value created by public enterprises is shared fairly with all citizens, including households and minority shareholders.

Chawla highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and underlined the role capital markets can play in achieving it.

“Our economy is moving ahead with both public and private enterprises working together like partners in arms,” he said, noting that the strong participation of investors is helping build momentum.

On the asset monetisation programme, Chawla said it is planned as a five-year strategy rather than on a year-to-year basis.

For the current financial year, the target has been set at Rs 47,000 crore. “We have already achieved about Rs 22,000 crore in the first quarter. We will continue to work hard for the rest of the year and carry the composite strategy forward,” he said.

The conference, organised by FICCI’s Capital Markets Committee, has drawn more than 500 participants, including institutional investors, merchant bankers, and research institutions.

Sunil Sanghai, Chairman of the Committee and Founder & CEO of NovaaOne Capital, said CAPAM has now become the largest capital market conference in the country.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Uncertainty clouds Europe's security guarantees for Ukraine, warns expert

Uncertainty clouds Europe's security guarantees for Ukraine, warns expert

Wanindu Hasaranga left out as Sri Lanka name 16-member squad for ODIs against Zimbabwe. Photo credit: IANS file photo

No Hasaranga as Sri Lanka name 16-member squad for ODIs against Zimbabwe

Farah Khan, her cook Dilip indulge in street shopping at Janpath market, staying in disguise

Farah Khan, her cook Dilip indulge in street shopping at Janpath market, staying in disguise

Ram Gopal Varma comes up with a list of measures needed to fix stray dog issue

Ram Gopal Varma comes up with a list of measures needed to fix stray dog issue

Pallavi Joshi makes ‘no bones’ about blaming ruling TMC for ‘The Bengal Files’ trailer blockade in Kolkata

Pallavi Joshi makes ‘no bones’ about blaming ruling TMC for ‘The Bengal Files’ trailer blockade in Kolkata

Yuvraj Sandhu shoots extraordinary 61, stretches lead to three shots in the PGTI Players Championship 2025 at the Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort near Hosun in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI

Golf: Yuvraj Sandhu shoots extraordinary 61, stretches lead to three shots at Players C’ship

'Solid package' of documents being prepared for PM Modi-Putin Summit: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

'Solid package' of documents being prepared for PM Modi-Putin Summit: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

‘Half CA 2’ trailer cranks the drama up a notch as leads balance professional, academic life

‘Half CA 2’ trailer cranks the drama up a notch as leads balance professional, academic life

Vaani Kapoor turns a year older, celebrates with loved ones

Vaani Kapoor's pre-birthday celebrations with loved ones is sweet and warm

19.37 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in June

19.37 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in June