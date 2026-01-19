India’s growth story makes it a natural global powerhouse: New Zealand's Ex-PM

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) India’s sheer size and fast-growing economy make it inevitable that the country will emerge as one of the world’s largest economies, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS on the sideline of World Economic Forum Davos 2026, Clark said the rapid growth in India’s GDP and the scale of its economy make its rise on the global stage unavoidable.

“India’s strength is visible not only in traditional sectors but also at the highest levels of technology, making it an increasingly attractive partner for global trade,” she added.

Clark said New Zealand has recently concluded a free trade agreement with India, which has generated significant excitement back home.

She described the agreement as a major opportunity for New Zealand exporters, as it provides better access to the vast and fast-expanding Indian market.

“The deal is very significant and is expected to deepen economic ties between the two countries at a rapid pace,” Clark mentioned.

Commenting on global trade conditions, Clark said recent tariff-related policies of the United States have been disruptive.

However, she pointed out that the US accounts for only about 13 per cent of global trade, leaving the remaining 87 per cent of the world free to explore and strengthen alternative trade relationships.

She highlighted the growing importance of trade groupings beyond the US, noting that New Zealand is part of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

She added that the European Union has shown interest in joining the bloc, while the United Kingdom is already a member.

“Stronger links between such large markets could create major new trade opportunities,” she explained.

Clark also said she would like to see India become more closely linked with these global trade frameworks in the future.

She stressed that there is a vast world of trade beyond the United States and that global commerce continues to evolve despite current disruptions.

