February 16, 2026 7:21 PM हिंदी

India’s goods & services exports clock 13 per cent rise in January

India’s goods & services exports clock 13 per cent rise in January

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) India's combined merchandise and services exports recorded a 13.16 per cent increase to $80.45 billion in January this year, compared with $71.09 billion in the same month of the previous year, data released by the Commerce Ministry on Monday showed.

The country’s merchandise exports rose 0.6 per cent year-on-year to $36.56 billion in January, despite the global economic uncertainties, the data showed.

Cumulative exports of both merchandise and services (April–January) recorded a 6.15 per cent rise to $720.76 billion.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told journalists that merchandise and services exports have remained in positive territory. "We will be nearing $860 billion in overall exports in the current financial year."

However, imports of goods during January recorded a 19 per cent increase to $71.24 billion due to the sharp rise in gold and silver shipments. As a result, the merchandise trade deficit widened to $34.68 billion compared to $23.43 billion in January 2025 and $25 billion in December.

The trade figures for January also reflect the last month of the adverse impact of US tariffs on Indian exports, as the Trump administration has announced a reduction in tariffs for Indian exports to 18 per cent from 30 per cent earlier.

The finalisation of the India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement delivers comprehensive tariff rationalisation, zero-duty access across large product categories, enhanced digital and technology cooperation, and a carefully calibrated framework to safeguard India’s farmers, MSMEs and domestic industry, according to an official statement.

With India’s total exports to the United States standing at $86.35 billion in 2024, the agreement significantly enhances competitive access across key sectors, including textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, agriculture, machinery, home decor, pharmaceuticals, and technology-driven industries.

Under the agreement, tariffs on $30.94 billion worth of these exports have been reduced from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, while tariffs on another $10.03 billion have been reduced from 50 per cent to zero. This means a substantial share of Indian goods entering the U.S. market will now face either sharply lower tariffs or completely duty-free access, significantly improving price competitiveness.

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

'AI Summit attendance shows India's growing leadership in sector'

'AI Summit attendance shows India's growing leadership in sector'

Shreya Ghoshal compares W.i.S.H. wtith 90s girl group, Viva

Shreya Ghoshal compares W.i.S.H. wtith 90s girl group, Viva

Sivakarthikeyan's next film produced by Kamal Haasan titled 'Seyon' (Photo Credit: Sivakarthikeyan/X)

Sivakarthikeyan's next film produced by Kamal Haasan titled 'Seyon'

Honour killings continue to emerge as serious human rights issue in Pakistan: Report

Honour killings continue to emerge as serious human rights issue in Pakistan: Report

India has to ride AI wave to build ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047: IT Secretary S Krishnan (Photo: IANS)

India has to ride AI wave to build ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047: IT Secretary S Krishnan

Mitchell Marsh returns for Marsh returns for Australia as Sri Lanka opt to bowl first as Sri Lanka opt to bowl first in their clash in the ICC Men's T20 ICC Men's 2027 opener

T20 WC: Marsh returns for Australia as Sri Lanka opt to bowl first

Sam Curran, Jamie Overton overcome Ben, Grant’s carnage as England beat Italy to qualify for Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Curran, Overton overpower Ben, Grant’s carnage as England beat Italy to qualify for Super 8

India and Greece reaffirm commitment to enhance defence ties, strategic partnership

India and Greece reaffirm commitment to enhance defence ties, strategic partnership

Jacqueline Fernandez showcases strength in Pole Aerial session, drops February photo dump

Jacqueline Fernandez showcases strength in Pole Aerial session, drops February photo dump

'Do Deewane Sehar Mein' director: Mumbai, to me as a filmmaker, is completely over exhausted

'Do Deewane Sehar Mein' director: Mumbai, to me as a filmmaker, is completely over exhausted