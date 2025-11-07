November 07, 2025 3:31 PM हिंदी

Gold ETFs attract record net inflows in India, add $850 million in Oct

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) India’s gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw $850 million in net inflows in October, taking the total to a record $3.05 billion in 2025 to date -- the highest-ever for a single year, according to the World Gold Council (WGC) data.

October inflows were approximately 6 per cent lower than September's $911 million, but it marked the second-largest monthly inflow in Asia.

Continued positive flows for the fifth consecutive month took the assets under management (AUM) to $11.3 billion, as per the data.

Overall, global gold ETF inflows reached $8.2 billion in October, placing the bullion market set to achieve one of its strongest years on record.

India ranked third globally in ETF inflows during October, following the US with $6.33 billion and China with $4.51 billion. Japan followed India with $499.5 million of inflows, while France recorded $312 million.

Meanwhile, several European markets saw outflows, led by the UK with $3.5 billion, followed by Germany and Italy.

Global gold ETFs' total AUM rose 6 per cent month-on-month to $503 billion by the end of October, with total holdings up 1 per cent at 3,893 tonnes.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold slipped to Rs 1,20,231 on Friday, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), amidst renewed interest in profit booking.

“Technically, gold’s key make-or-break level stands at $3,855, while silver is defending the $46.70 support zone. The gold has support at Rs 1,19,870-1,19,280 while resistance is at Rs 1,21,090-1,21,600. Silver has support at Rs 1,46,450-1,45,750 while resistance is at Rs 1,48,340, 1,49,280,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Analysts said that the dollar index has eased from its 3-month peak, and uncertainty around the US government shutdown is driving investors toward safe-haven assets. Further, rising geopolitical tensions are also lending support to the gold's rally.

