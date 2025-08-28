August 28, 2025 11:04 PM हिंदी

'Moment of pride for Gujarat': CM Bhupendra Patel on inauguration of end-to-end OSAT facility in Sanand

'Moment of pride for Gujarat': CM Bhupendra Patel on inauguration of end-to-end OSAT facility in Sanand

Sanand (Gujarat), Aug 28 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in the presence of Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated one of the country’s first end-to-end Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand on Thursday. The plant has been developed by CG Power and is expected to produce India’s first “Made-in-India” chip in the coming months.

Calling the inauguration a “moment of pride for Gujarat", CM Patel said the facility marks India’s entry into a sector once thought unattainable.

“The chips manufactured here will take India closer to self-reliance. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy, with an estimated 20 per cent contribution to global growth in the near future," he said.

Union Minister Vaishnaw lauded Gujarat’s pioneering role in the sector, noting that it was the first state to launch a dedicated semiconductor policy in 2022.

“The Prime Minister’s vision is to make India a global hub for semiconductors. Already, 270 universities and institutes are working to develop skilled talent in this field, ensuring India remains a talent powerhouse. Soon, India’s first chip designed and manufactured entirely within the country will roll out from this very plant,” he said.

Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput said that Sanand, alongside Dholera, is fast emerging as a semiconductor hub in addition to its established automobile and manufacturing base.

He credited Gujarat’s investor-friendly policies, single-window clearances, and infrastructure for attracting four semiconductor projects approved by the Centre — more than any other state. CG Power Chairman Vellayan Subbiah said the facility was not only a milestone for the company but for the nation.

“This launch brings India one step closer to semiconductor self-reliance,” he said.

The launch event was attended by state and central officials, industry leaders, and employees of CG Power. The pilot line of the Sanand facility is expected to roll out India’s first indigenous chip shortly.

While India’s overall semiconductor market is estimated at $38–54 billion in 2024–25, Gujarat stands out as the primary semiconductor hub in the country.

The state hosts three out of five centrally approved semiconductor projects, including major investments in fabrication, assembly, and testing facilities.

--IANS

janvi/pgh

LATEST NEWS

CM Patel launches Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference; first edition in Mehsana on Oct 9

CM Patel launches Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference; first edition in Mehsana on Oct 9

Govinda & Sunita Ahuja dances at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors

Govinda & Sunita Ahuja dances at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors

Indian professionals in Tokyo welcome PM Modi’s push for global partnerships

Indian professionals in Tokyo welcome PM Modi’s push for global partnerships

Gujarat to host 70th Filmfare Awards in 2025; state signs MoU with worldwide media

Gujarat to host 70th Filmfare Awards in 2025; state signs MoU with worldwide media

Team Betkuchi High School, Assam, beats Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School from West Bengal to win Junior Girls' title in the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament in New Delhi on Thursday.

64th Subroto Cup: Assam team beats team from West Bengal to win Junior Girls' title

'Moment of pride for Gujarat': CM Bhupendra Patel on inauguration of end-to-end OSAT facility in Sanand

'Moment of pride for Gujarat': CM Bhupendra Patel on inauguration of end-to-end OSAT facility in Sanand

Parag Tyagi misses late wife Shefali Jariwala as Bappa visits their home this year

Parag Tyagi misses late wife Shefali Jariwala as Bappa visits their home this year

Four players locked for lead in a tight battle in 12th Leg of WPGT at the Clover Greens in Hosur (T.N.) on Thursday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Four players locked for lead in a tight battle in 12th Leg of WPGT

Bihar Women’s Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over remarks on PM Modi’s mother

Bihar Women’s Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over remarks on PM Modi’s mother

Confident that my visits to Japan and China would further national interests and priorities: PM Modi

Confident that my visits to Japan and China would further national interests and priorities: PM Modi