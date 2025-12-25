India's engineering goods exports top $11 billion in Nov; US and EU shipments up sharply

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) India saw highest engineering exports of this fiscal at $11.01 billion in November, driven by a favourable base effect and a sharp jump in shipments to the US and EU, industry data showed on Thursday.

Exports to India's top two major destinations, the US and the EU, jumped significantly in November this year. Exports to the EU witnessed a hefty 39 per cent increase in November after declining in the previous two months.

During November this year, engineering exports achieved an impressive 23.76 per cent growth over November 2024 when shipment was recorded at $8.90 billion, according to EEPC India.

“Engineering exports crossed the $11 billion mark in November 2025, for the first time in the current fiscal. This is a testament to the relentless effort of the exporting community, which quickly recovered from the 17 per cent year-on-year decline in engineering exports in October 2025,” said Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, EEPC India.

The growth story of engineering exports reflects the positive trend in global trade, he noted.

While lauding the approval of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) by the Union Cabinet, Chadha said the recently concluded trade deals with Oman and New Zealand would provide further impetus to engineering goods exports.

"We sincerely hope that the upcoming FTAs with the EU and the BTA with the US will also be instrumental for us. Overall, both global and domestic trade indicate positive trends, which is good for the exporters; however, they should remain cautious given the rising volatility in global trade," he stated.

Out of 34 product panels, as many as 32 registered higher exports in November 2025 on a year-on-year basis.

Exports of product segments like ‘motor vehicles/cars’; ‘ships, boats and floating structures’; industrial machinery for agriculture, dairy, etc.’; ‘electric machinery and equipment’, and ‘copper and copper products’, among others, were impressive during this period.

Engineering goods exports to the US stood at $1.58 billion in November 2025, as against $1.42 billion in November 2024. Engineering goods exports to the EU were $2.02 billion in November as compared to $1.46 billion in the same month last year.

Region-wise, North America and the EU remained the top two exporting regions for Indian engineering. Also, export growth was recorded in all regions in November 2025, the data showed.

On a cumulative basis, engineering exports were 4.25 percent higher at $79.74 billion during April-November 2025-26 as against $76.49 billion during the same period last fiscal.

--IANS

na/