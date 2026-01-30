India’s engineering exports grow 3.88 pc in April-Dec 2025

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) India’s engineering exports grew by 3.88 per cent to $90.73 billion during the April-December period in 2025, from $87.34 billion of the previous year, a report said on Friday.

India’s engineering exports to the United States grew 1 per cent year-on-year to $1.66 billion in December 2025, despite punitive tariffs imposed by the US administration, the report from Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India) said.

India’s overall engineering goods exports worldwide grew 1.28 per cent YoY during the month to $10.98 billion -- up from $10.84 billion in previous year. In the first nine months of FY26, shipments to the US increased by about 5 per cent year-on-year to $14.68 billion.

Engineering goods exports to the European Union (EU) grew 7.5 per cent YoY to $1.99 billion in December. On a cumulative basis, shipments to the EU during the April-December period of 2025-26 increased 9 per cent YoY to $16.34 billion.

Meanwhile, engineering goods exports to China jumped 42 per cent to $357.9 million during the month while the April-December period of FY26 posted a 16.4 per cent surge.

Among other key markets, exports to the UAE and Saudi Arabia continued to decline, while exports to Singapore more than doubled in December 2025, the report noted.

The engineering shipments in December was the second highest in FY26 after $11.01 billion of exports in November 2025. “While the high growth of November 2025 resulted from a lower statistical base, the slower year-on-year growth in December 2025 was due to a higher base,” the trade promotion organisation said.

The growth was also led by high copper exports along with a decent to sizeable increase in exports of iron and steel, aluminium and products, motor vehicles/cars, other construction machinery, and ships, boats, and floating structures, among others.

"Despite growing protectionism in the developed countries, India’s engineering exports to the US and major EU economies remained positive in December 2025, which is a significantly positive indicator at this difficult time," said Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, EEPC India.

Chadha said the free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU is likely to result in significant gains for the exporting community.

The share of engineering in total merchandise exports was recorded at an impressive 28.5 per cent in December, as per government data.

Shipments to top two export destinations, the US and the EU, saw decent growth, while exports to ASEAN countries grew 46.4 per cent YoY. Exports to WANA (West Asian and North Africa), South Asia, and other European countries, however, declined in shipments during December 2025, the report noted.

