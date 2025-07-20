July 20, 2025 7:40 PM हिंदी

India’s electronic exports jump 47 pc in Q1; US tops with 60 pc share

India’s electronic exports jump 47 pc in Q1; US tops with 60 pc share

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) India's electronics exports saw a strong growth of 47 per cent during the April-June quarter of 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), reaching $12.41 billion, according to data from the Commerce Ministry.

The United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and China have emerged as the top three export destinations for Indian electronic goods during this period.

The US continued to dominate the list with a major 60.17 per cent share in total electronics exports.

The UAE followed with 8.09 per cent, while China accounted for 3.88 per cent. Other key export destinations include the Netherlands and Germany, with 2.68 per cent and 2.09 per cent shares respectively.

Officials said that this wide geographical spread reflects India's growing role in the global electronics supply chain.

It also shows the country’s emergence as a reliable and competitive manufacturing hub in Asia.

The US is also a major buyer of India’s ready-made garments (RMG). During the April-June quarter, RMG exports to the US made up 34.11 per cent of the total, followed by the UK (8.81 per cent), the UAE (7.85 per cent), Germany (5.51 per cent), and Spain (5.29 per cent).

Overall, RMG exports rose to $4.19 billion during the quarter, up from $3.85 billion in the same period the previous year.

Officials noted that India's textile and garment industry continues to perform well globally due to skilled workers, diverse product lines, and a growing reputation for quality and timely deliveries.

For the full financial year 2024-25, India’s RMG exports grew by 10.03 per cent, reaching $15.99 billion compared to $14.53 billion in 2023-24.

India’s marine exports also showed a positive trend. In the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, seafood exports rose by 19.45 per cent to $1.95 billion.

For the full year 2024-25, marine exports stood at $7.41 billion -- showing a modest increase of 4.5 per cent.

The US was again the largest importer of Indian seafood, with a 37.63 per cent share.

Other important markets included China (17.26 per cent), Vietnam (6.63 per cent), Japan (4.47 per cent), and Belgium (3.57 per cent).

Officials credited the growth in seafood exports to better cold chain logistics, product diversification, and adherence to global quality standards.

--IANS

pk/dan

LATEST NEWS

England defender Jess Carter takes social media break after receiving racial abuse ahead of their final of the Women’s European Championship 2025

Women’s Euro: England defender Jess Carter takes social media break after receiving racial abuse

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal have their unique style of 'falling in love'

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal have their unique style of 'falling in love'

Delivers blockbuster music but Mohit Suri doesn’t have knowledge about ‘sur, taal’

Delivers blockbuster music but Mohit Suri doesn’t have knowledge about ‘sur, taal’

China's Shi Yuqi and South Korea's An Se-young win singles titles at badminton Japan Open in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo credit:

China's Shi Yuqi, Korea's An Se-young win titles at badminton Japan Open

ICC awards England hosting rights for WTC Final till 2031 at Annual Conference

ICC awards England hosting rights for WTC Final till 2031 at Annual Conference

Alexander Bublik claims sixth singles title with win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the final of the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, on Sunday. Photo credit: ATP Tour,

ATP Tour: Bublik claims sixth singles title with win over Cerundolo in Gstaad

Denise Richards’ estranged husband accuses of her having an affair

Denise Richards’ estranged husband accuses of her having an affair

India developing indigenous multi-stage Malaria vaccine 'AdFalciVax'

India developing indigenous multi-stage Malaria vaccine 'AdFalciVax'

Family and coach are proud as Anshul Kamboj is called up to join Test squad as cover in England ahead of the fourth Test at Manchester. Photo credit: IANS

Family and coach proud as Anshul Kamboj called up to join Test squad as cover

Jitendra Kumar reflects on his dual identity as Jeetu Bhaiya and Sachiv Ji

Jitendra Kumar reflects on his dual identity as Jeetu Bhaiya and Sachiv Ji