August 29, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

India’s DPI becomes global model for inclusive growth: Report

India’s DPI becomes global model for inclusive growth: Report

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has emerged as a global blueprint for inclusive growth, with countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America exploring elements of the country’s digital architecture to accelerate service delivery and financial inclusion, a new report has said.

“At the heart of this transformation lies a simple but powerful idea: digital infrastructure should function as a public good, accessible, affordable and interoperable for everyone,” the report from Times of Oman said.

Further, India's DPI provides an important foundation for the country's next phase of digital development when artificial intelligence reshapes global economic activity.

The publication said the DPI rests on the JAM trinity — Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar digital identity and broad mobile connectivity — which has been extended through platforms such as the India Stack, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and DigiLocker.

Collectively these reforms reduced transaction costs, while Direct Benefit Transfer improved transparency and broadened access to government programmes.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana expanded access to formal banking, bringing crores of previously unbanked citizens into the financial system.

India Stack serves as an open set of digital platforms and application programming interfaces (APIs) enabling governments, financial institutions and private enterprises to innovate while maintaining interoperability.

The report also highlighted innovations built on the foundation of India's DPI such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, an integrated digital health ecosystem; e-Shram, a national database for unorganised workers; and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) an open network that democratises digital commerce.

"Rather than creating isolated digital services, India has built an integrated ecosystem that allows citizens, businesses and governments to interact seamlessly," the report said.

The publication found the model becoming increasingly relevant as nations seek technology-driven solutions that promote economic participation while reducing barriers to access.

"The World Bank had acknowledged the country's rapid progress in building an inclusive digital ecosystem capable of reaching populations at extraordinary scale," the report noted.

—IANS

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