December 22, 2025 6:38 PM हिंदी

India’s core sector growth up by 1.8 pc in Nov; cement, steel and coal rise

India’s core sector growth up by 1.8 pc in Nov; cement, steel and coal rise

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 1.8 per cent in November (year-on-year), as cement, steel, fertiliser and coal recorded positive growth last month, the government data showed on Monday.

Coal production increased by 2.1 per cent in November 2025 over November 2024.

Its cumulative index, however, declined by 1.4 per cent during April to November, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year, according to the Commerce Ministry data.

“Steel production increased by 6.1 per cent in November 2025 over November, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 9.7 per cent during April to November, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year,” the data showed.

Cement production was up by 14.5 per cent in November. Its cumulative index increased by 8.2 per cent during April to November, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertiliser production also increased by 5.6 per cent in November and its cumulative index increased by 1.3 per cent during April to November 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year, according to the data.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

On the other hand, natural Gas production declined by 2.5 per cent in November 2025 over November 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 3.0 per cent during April to November, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the growth rate of India’s industrial production slowed to 0.4 per cent in October this year, which "could be attributed to the fewer working days because of a number of festivals in the month, including Dussehra, Dipawali and Chhath", according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics.

The country’s industrial growth rate, based on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had accelerated to 4 per cent in September and August from a four-month high of 3.5 per cent in July, which, in turn, had surged from 1.5 per cent in June.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Amanda Seyfried shares prospects of her ‘Mamma Mia’ character if ‘Mamma Mia 3’ gets made

Amanda Seyfried shares prospects of her ‘Mamma Mia’ character if ‘Mamma Mia 3’ gets made

Modern technologies are playing crucial role in generating employment: Jitin Prasada

Modern technologies are playing crucial role in generating employment: Jitin Prasada

Lyrical video of ‘Yakshiye Chiri’ from Malayalam cinema’s first musical horror comedy 'Karakkam' released (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Lyrical video of ‘Yakshiye Chiri’ from Malayalam cinema’s first musical horror comedy 'Karakkam' released

Salman Khan flaunts fitness '6 days' before milestone birthday, says ‘wish I look like this when I am 60’

Salman Khan flaunts fitness '6 days' before milestone birthday, says ‘wish I look like this when I am 60’

India at forefront of digital health, innovative technologies: Anupriya Patel

India at forefront of digital health, innovative technologies: Anupriya Patel

HIL 2026: SG Pipers men’s team arrive in Chennai for season 2

HIL 2026: SG Pipers men’s team arrive in Chennai for season 2

Director Guru Saravanan's film featuring Sathish, Aadhi Sai Kumar in the lead goes on floors with pooja (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Director Guru Saravanan's film featuring Sathish, Aadhi Sai Kumar in the lead goes on floors with pooja

NCDC, WHO meet to strengthen influenza preparedness

NCDC, WHO meet to strengthen influenza preparedness

Five tigers spotted in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, prohibitory orders imposed in 3 villages

Five tigers spotted in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, prohibitory orders imposed in 3 villages

Krishnappa Gowtham retires from all forms of cricket

Krishnappa Gowtham retires from all forms of cricket