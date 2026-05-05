India’s collaborative policy in critical minerals sector holds key for African countries

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) African nations which possess over 30 per cent of global reserves of critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel and graphite are increasingly looking for partnerships with other countries that are not merely focused on extraction but also allow for technology transfer, local value addition, workforce development and environmental accountability, according to an article in One World Outlook.

“In this shifting landscape, India’s emerging approach offers a notable contrast. Rather than positioning itself purely as a buyer or investor, it is gradually building a reputation as a collaborator — one that works within local priorities and seeks long-term alignment. This difference may prove decisive,” the article states.

It cites the example of Zambia which has rich copper reserves. The demand for copper is expected to surge in the coming decades, with projections indicating a significant global supply gap by 2035.

But Zambia’s mining sector faces the problem of a lack of reliable geological data. This creates uncertainty for investors and limits the government’s ability to negotiate from a position of strength.

India’s engagement in Zambia has focused on addressing this very gap. By supporting geological mapping and early-stage exploration — covering thousands of square kilometres— Indian institutions are helping improve the country’s database. This strengthens policymaking, enhances transparency, and ultimately allows Zambia to capture greater value from its mineral wealth, the article points out.

This kind of upstream collaboration reflects a quieter but more durable form of partnership. It is not about immediate extraction, but about building the foundations for future cooperation. In a sector where information asymmetry has historically disadvantaged resource-rich countries, such contributions carry significant weight, the article observes,.

A different set of dynamics is evident in Zimbabwe, which holds some of the world’s largest hard rock lithium reserves. Lithium, a key component in battery technologies, is witnessing explosive demand, with global consumption expected to multiply several times over by 2030. For India, which is entirely dependent on imports for lithium, diversifying supply sources is critical.

Zimbabwe, however, is not an easy environment for new entrants. The sector is marked by regulatory shifts, environmental concerns, and strong competition from established players. The government has also introduced policies that restrict the export of raw lithium, emphasising local processing and value addition.

Indian firms have an opportunity to differentiate themselves by embedding sustainability into their operations from the outset. This includes transparent environmental assessments, efficient resource use, community engagement, and fair compensation mechanisms. Such practices not only reduce operational risks but also build local legitimacy.

Similarly, Tanzania possesses significant reserves of graphite and nickel, both critical to battery technologies. The country faces the challenge of having limited capacity to process and refine these minerals domestically.

Without a skilled workforce, the ability to move beyond raw material exports remains limited. Recognising this, Tanzania has prioritised education and training as part of its industrial strategy.

India’s long-standing engagement in this area provides a natural foundation for deeper cooperation. Over decades, Indian training programmes, scholarships, and technical partnerships have supported the development of thousands of Tanzanian professionals. Institutions such as the IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar represent a new phase of this engagement, offering advanced education and research opportunities within the region, the article added.

--IANS

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