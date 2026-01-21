India’s clean energy drive combining growth, affordability: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi held a series of high-level engagements at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos on Wednesday, underscoring India’s leadership in driving a just, affordable and inclusive global energy transition.

Pralhad Joshi held a constructive discussion with Borge Brende, President and CEO, World Economic Forum, along with Union Minister of Railways, Electronics & IT and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw. The discussions focused on the importance of global cooperation in addressing shared economic and developmental challenges, the role of multilateral platforms such as the World Economic Forum in building global consensus.

During a roundtable discussion at the World Economic Forum, Pralhad Joshi shared India’s experience in rapidly scaling rooftop, agricultural and decentralised renewable energy solutions, particularly relevant for the Global South. The roundtable was attended by Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Amon Murwira, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Republic of Zimbabwe.

The Union Minister highlighted that, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s clean energy transition demonstrates that rapid growth, affordability and sustainability can progress together. He elaborated on flagship initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana for rooftop solar adoption and PM-KUSUM for solar-powered agriculture, which are expanding clean energy access for households and farmers, and reducing costs.

Joshi also underlined the role of decentralised renewable energy systems and mini-grids in improving reliability and resilience in remote and weak-grid regions.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to inclusive energy transitions and deeper South–South cooperation, the Minister emphasised that India would continue sharing practical, scalable solutions through platforms such as the International Solar Alliance, as the global community works collectively towards a resilient and climate-secure future.

Addressing a session on ‘De-Risking the Green Leap: Subnational Blueprints for Utility-Scale Energy Transition Session’ along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Joshi stated that India today stands in the global spotlight for driving the global renewable energy transition. He added that India’s energy transition is being advanced not only at the national level but also through strong, reform-oriented States translating policy into tangible outcomes.

The Union Minister emphasised that the key challenge in the global energy transition today is not ambition or capital, but effective execution, and said that India’s State-led renewable energy success stories offer valuable lessons for the world.

On the sidelines of WEF 2026, Pralhad Joshi held a constructive meeting with Guillaume Vermersch, Group Chief Financial Officer of Mercuria Group. The discussions focused on advancing collaboration aligned with India’s clean energy and energy transition priorities, including scaling renewable energy through market-based mechanisms, strengthening carbon markets and climate finance, and advancing green hydrogen, biofuels and energy storage.

The Union Minister welcomed Mercuria Group’s commitment to invest nearly 50 per cent in green energy and its interest in India’s expanding clean energy ecosystem.

Emphasising India’s scale and speed of execution, he noted that solar tariffs have declined by nearly 80 per cent, renewable energy coupled with storage has become cost-competitive, green hydrogen and green ammonia prices discovered in India are among the most competitive globally, and domestic renewable energy manufacturing capacity has expanded to 144 GW.

Joshi also delivered the keynote address at the session titled ‘Call to Action: Spotlight on the Global Mission on AI for Energy’ at the World Economic Forum, highlighting India’s energy transition journey and its relevance for the global community, particularly the Global South.

The Union Minister highlighted the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in the energy sector, noting that AI can improve forecasting, reduce losses, lower costs and strengthen grid reliability.

