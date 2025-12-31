December 31, 2025 6:21 PM हिंदी

India’s broadband subscriber base surpasses 1 billion mark in Nov: Govt

India’s broadband subscriber base surpasses 1 billion mark in Nov: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The broadband subscriber base in India crossed the 1 billion (100 crore) mark in the month of November, the government said on Wednesday.

In the last 10 years, the Broadband subscriber base in India has increased by more than six times.

There were 131.49 million (13.15 crore) broadband subscribers at the end of November 2015, which grew to 1 billion (100.37 crore) at the end of November 2025, according to the Ministry of Communications.

Meanwhile, the total number of Internet subscribers in India increased from 1002.85 million at the end of the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26) to 1017.81 million at the end of the July-September period (Q2 FY26), registering a quarterly growth of 1.49 per cent, recent data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

As per the data, out of 1,070.81 million internet subscribers, the number of Wired Internet subscribers is 44.42 million, and the number of Wireless Internet subscribers is 973.39 million.

Meanwhile, the broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 1.63 per cent from 979.71 million at the end of June to 995.63 million at the end of September this year. The narrowband Internet subscriber base decreased from 23.14 million in the June quarter to 22.18 million at the end of the September quarter.

At the same time, wireline subscribers decreased from 47.49 million at the end of the April-June quarter to 46.61 million at the end of the September quarter, with a quarterly rate of decline of 1.84 per cent. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, wireline subscriptions increased by 26.21 per cent at the end of the July-September quarter.

Monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 10.67 per cent YoY in the quarter as well.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

IANS Year Ender 2025: Rocked by Gen-Z protests and political instability, Nepal stares economic slowdown (File image)

IANS Year Ender 2025: Rocked by Gen-Z protests and political instability, Nepal stares economic slowdown

Ready for another year of even stronger ties with India: US Embassy (File image)

Ready for another year of even stronger ties with India: US Embassy

India Post, SIDBI join hands to verify informal micro enterprises on Udyam assist platform

India Post, SIDBI join hands to verify informal micro enterprises on Udyam assist platform

Auto PLI scheme sees Rs 35,657 crore investment, incentives worth Rs 2,322 crore disbursed

Auto PLI scheme sees Rs 35,657 crore investment, incentives worth Rs 2,322 crore disbursed

Karnataka Governor felicitates state players part of India’s historic triumph in Women’s T20 WC for the Blind

Karnataka Governor felicitates state players part of India’s historic triumph in Women’s T20 WC for the Blind

India’s broadband subscriber base surpasses 1 billion mark in Nov: Govt

India’s broadband subscriber base surpasses 1 billion mark in Nov: Govt

FIEO hails Govt's market access support intervention to boost exports

FIEO hails Govt's market access support intervention to boost exports

IANS Year Ender 2025: Starting with expectations, Trump ends year knotted in controversies

IANS Year Ender 2025: Starting with expectations, Trump ends year knotted in controversies

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia laid to rest with full State honours

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia laid to rest with full State honours

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol say 'Ikkis' is 'Dharmendra’s gift to the Earth,' call it 'a treasure for their family'

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol say 'Ikkis' is 'Dharmendra’s gift to the Earth,' call it 'a treasure for their family'