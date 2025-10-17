India’s B2C e‑commerce sector raises $1.3 billion in 2025 so far: Report

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) India’s B2C e-commerce sector has raised $1.3 billion year-to-date in 2025, with 2,700 startups in the space receiving funding, a report said on Friday.

Market-intelligence platform Tracxn said that in all-time terms, the sector has raised over $57 billion amassed across over 5,600 funding rounds.

Over the last decade, annual funding has grown from $2.1 billion in 2016 to a peak of $11.6 billion in 2021, reflecting rapid digital adoption during the pandemic and demonstrating the scalability of online platforms, the report said.

Bengaluru tops the list with $33.8 billion in cumulative funding, while Delhi NCR follows with $16.7 billion.

Women-led innovation continues to play a key role in shaping India’s digital commerce ecosystem, the report said, adding that women-led startups have collectively raised over $8 billion across over 1,900 rounds.

The sector comprises approximately 34,000 startups, with more than 22,000 founded between 2016 and 2025 YTD, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total. Seven of these have reached unicorn status, while over 60 have been acquired and 10 have gone public.

The sector’s growth has been driven by rising smartphone adoption, expanding digital infrastructure, and evolving consumer behaviour.

“Funding in India’s B2C e-commerce space continues to reflect a phase of steady maturity. The surge in digital infrastructure, improved access to capital, and growing investor confidence in long-term consumer behaviour have shaped a more stable funding environment," said Neha Singh, Co-Founder, Tracxn.

The report said that while rapid expansion and market capture characterised earlier years, today's focus has shifted towards sustainable growth and strong unit economics.

The ecosystem has moved beyond scale to create lasting value through innovation, efficiency, and trust, positioning India as a central pillar in the global digital commerce landscape, the report noted.

