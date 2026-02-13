February 13, 2026 7:13 PM हिंदी

India's auto industry in top gear, sales hit all-time high in January

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 12.6 per cent (year-on-year) to 449,616 units in January, compared to 399,386 units in January 2025, according to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

Total sales of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles in January stood at 2,927,394 units.

Three-wheelers witnessed strong growth of 30.2 per cent compared to January of the previous year, with sales of 75,725 units, compared to 58,167 units in the same period last year.

“Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers posted their highest-ever sales for January in 2026, with double-digit growth, compared to January 2025,” said Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM.

The new year has begun on a positive note, extending the strong momentum seen in the previous quarter, supported by sustained demand following the GST rate reduction.

“The initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2026 to strengthen India’s manufacturing base, along with existing policy tailwinds, are expected to deliver long-term benefits for the sector and support growth in the medium term,” Menon mentioned.

In the two-wheeler segment, scooter sales increased by 36.9 per cent year-on-year to 750,580 units, compared to 548,201 units in the same period last year.

Motorcycle sales increased by 20.3 per cent year-on-year to 1,126,416 units, compared to 936,145 units last year. Moped sales increased by 16.1 per cent year-on-year to 48,607 units, compared to 41,872 units in the same period last year.

In the three-wheeler segment, passenger vehicle sales increased by 30.4 per cent on-year to 60,881 units, compared to 46,674 units in the same period last year.

Transport vehicle sales increased by 33.4 per cent on-year to 13,374 units, compared to 10,029 units in the same period last year.

However, e-rickshaw sales declined by 7.9 per cent to 925 units, compared to 1,004 units previously.

