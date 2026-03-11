ICC confirms phased departures of SA, WI teams amid Middle East conflict

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday provided an update on the departure of teams following the conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, confirming that members of the South Africa and West Indies contingents are returning home amid ongoing travel disruptions.

Some of the teams remained stuck in India after the T20 World Cup campaign due to ongoing airspace restrictions in the wake of the conflict in the Middle East and West Asia. The West Indies played their final match of the tournament on March 1 but were still in India, while South Africa have also been unable to leave after their semifinal defeat to New Zealand on March 4.

The ICC said four South African players along with five family members have already boarded flights and are on their way home, while the remaining 29 members of the contingent are scheduled to depart within the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, nine members of the West Indies camp have already departed for the Caribbean, with the remaining 16 set to leave India within the next 12 hours.

The ICC said it is continuing to manage all additional logistics arising from the unexpected travel disruptions, including accommodation arrangements for the affected teams.

"The ICC again thanks the two members, their players, families and staff for their patience as we ensure their safe transit home," it added.

