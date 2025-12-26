Indian Railways operated over 43,000 special trains to clear festive & peak season rush in 2025

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Indian Railways operated more than 43,000 special train trips in to ensure smooth travel and clear the rush during major religious festivals and peak holiday seasons in 2025, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways on Friday.

These initiatives reflect the Railways’ continued commitment to meeting increased passenger demand and providing seamless connectivity across the country. In 2025, special train operations were significantly scaled up, highlighting enhanced planning and a stronger focus on passenger comfort, the statement said.

During the year, Indian Railways undertook one of its largest special train operations for Maha Kumbh, operating 17,340 special train trips between January 13 and February 28, 2025, to facilitate the movement of a very large number of pilgrims. For Holi, from March 1 to March 22, 2025, 1,144 special train trips were operated, nearly double the number run during Holi 2024, ensuring better availability and smoother festive travel.

The summer travel season of 2025, spanning April 1 to June 30, saw the operation of 12,417 Summer Special train trips, maintaining a high level of service during peak vacation months. Special arrangements for Chhath Puja 2025 were further strengthened, with 12,383 special train trips operated between October 1 and November 30, 2025, marking a substantial increase over the previous year, the statement said.

These enhanced arrangements in 2025 were built upon the strong operational base created in 2024. During Aastha Special services conducted from January 30 to March 11, 2024, 326 special circular train trips were operated to facilitate pilgrim movement. For Holi 2024, from March 12 to April 2, 2024, Indian Railways ran 604 special train trips to manage the festive rush.

The summer season of 2024 witnessed 12,919 Summer Special train trips, while Chhath Puja 2024 arrangements included 7,990 special train trips between October 1 and December 31, 2024.

The marked expansion of special train operations in 2025 underscores Indian Railways’ sustained commitment to passenger comfort, efficient crowd management, and reliable travel during periods of high demand, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/vd