June 11, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

Indian players have some serious skills: Tim Walsh backs Rugby Premier League to shape India’s Olympic dream

Indian players have some serious skills: Tim Walsh backs Rugby Premier League to shape India’s Olympic dream

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Former Australian player-turned-head coach Tim Walsh, who led the Australian women’s rugby sevens team to a gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, expressed strong belief in the transformative power of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) and is confident that the tournament’s structure, professionalism, and potential will propel Indian rugby towards greater heights.

Reflecting on his experience, Walsh, who is the head coach of Mumbai Dreamers, said, "So far it has been excellent for us. The environment is very welcoming and very professionally run. The training facilities are amazing, and we’re getting some great work under our belts to go and put on a show."

The RPL is the first-of-its-kind franchise tournament for Rugby Sevens. Speaking on the league’s unique format, Walsh reckoned that the environment is helping all the players evolve. "We get to share our knowledge and experience with each other and grow. Everyone here is going to grow as a player, a coach, and a person. It’s a privilege to be part of it."

When asked about the Indian talent in his squad, Walsh highlighted how well they’ve adapted to the team environment. “The Indian boys have fitted in extraordinarily well. They’ve got some serious skill and talent. Now, it’s our job now to unlock it.”

The Australian also underlined GMR RPL’s long-term value for India’s Olympic ambitions, stating, “Hopefully the impact is exponential. The tournament has visionary leaders and backing from amazing sponsors. Everything takes time, but with investment and professionalism, India has every chance to reach the Olympics.”

“Shout out to Rugby India and GMR for making this happen. It’s a really powerful growth moment for rugby and rugby sevens. You’re merging sport and entertainment in a fantastic, colourful country”, he added.

Asked what he’s most looking forward to, Walsh offered a coach’s perspective with a human touch. “What I love about coaching is bringing different people together and watching them have a really good time. When they enjoy themselves, they perform well. We’re after a great challenge, great energy, and hopefully, a win.”

--IANS

bc/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she says no to fan requests for selfies

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she says no to fan requests for selfies

Varun Chakravathy remains No. 3 T20I bowler; England's Rashid rises to second

Varun Chakravathy remains No. 3 T20I bowler; England's Rashid rises to second

Avika Gor gets ‘rokafied’, shares pictures from special day

Avika Gor gets ‘rokafied’, shares pictures from special day

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada pick two wickets each as South Africa reduce Australia to 67/4 at Lunch on Day 1 of the World Test Championship 2025 Final at the Lord's in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC

WTC Final: Jansen, Rabada pick two wickets each as South Africa reduce Australia to 67/4 at Lunch

Only Aadhaar authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC website from July 1

Only Aadhaar authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC website from July 1

Indian players have some serious skills: Tim Walsh backs Rugby Premier League to shape India’s Olympic dream

Indian players have some serious skills: Tim Walsh backs Rugby Premier League to shape India’s Olympic dream

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Sardar Ji 3’ faces opposition on its release over alleged inclusion of Pakistani artists

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Sardar Ji 3’ faces opposition on its release over alleged inclusion of Pakistani artists

Makers of Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' praise VFX firm for unleashing "visual brilliance" in film!

Makers of Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' praise VFX firm for unleashing "visual brilliance" in film!

Abhijeet Gupta seizes sole lead as Round 7 shakes up leaderboard in the Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2025 in New Delhi on WEdnesday. Photo credit: DCA

Delhi Open Chess: Abhijeet Gupta seizes sole lead as Round 7 shakes up leaderboard

PM Modi praised me for work done abroad as part of all-party delegation: Samajwadi Party MP

PM Modi praised me for work done abroad as part of all-party delegation: Samajwadi Party MP