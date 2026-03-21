March 21, 2026 4:54 PM हिंदी

Indian pharma companies launch generic semaglutide injections for diabetes

Indian pharma companies launch generic semaglutide injections for diabetes

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Three Indian pharmaceutical companies have launched generic versions of semaglutide injections, after the drug’s patent expired, offering lower‑cost options for patients managing Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The companies, namely Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, launched their variants a day after Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma launched its generic semaglutide injection in India, priced at Rs 1,290 per month.

Sun Pharma launched semaglutide under the brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity, where former is indicated for chronic weight management, and offered in five dose strengths, while latter targeted Type 2 diabetes not properly controlled and is available in two dose strengths.

The weekly therapy costs range from approximately Rs 900 to Rs 2,000 for Noveltreat, and Rs 750 to Rs 1,300 for Sematrinity, according to reports.

Zydus Lifesciences launched its semaglutide injection in a reusable multi‑dose pen device. The drug is marketed as SEMAGLYN, MASHEMA and ALTERME for both Type 2 diabetes and obesity, at an average monthly treatment cost estimated at Rs 2,200, reports mentioned.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced Obeda, which it described as India’s first DCGI‑approved generic semaglutide for Type 2 diabetes. The drug is sold in 2 mg and 4 mg pre‑filled disposable pens for once‑weekly use priced at Rs 4,200 per month for both strengths.

Semaglutide belongs to GLP-1 receptor agonists class, with a globally proven track record of improving glycaemic control and supporting weight management.

India’s pharmaceutical exports grew by 9.4 per cent in 2024–25 to reach $30.47 billion, and the industry is now preparing to achieve double-digit growth in 2026–27 with strong government support, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said last month.

The pharmaceutical sector, currently valued at around $60 billion, is projected to grow to $130 billion by 2030, the ministry said.

The country ranks third globally in terms of volume of medicines produced and exports its pharmaceutical products to more than 200 countries.

—IANS

aar/

LATEST NEWS

‘Top-10 is bare minimum’: Saurav Ghosal sets high bar for Anahat, calls for mass push in Indian squash

‘Top-10 is bare minimum’: Saurav Ghosal sets high bar for Anahat, calls for mass push in Indian squash

India to become global pharma, medtech hub: Jitendra Singh

India to become global pharma and medtech hub to boost GDP: Jitendra Singh

PM Modi has another phone call with Iran's Pezeshkian, condemns attacks on critical infrastructure (File image)

PM Modi has another phone call with Iran's Pezeshkian, condemns attacks on critical infrastructure

‘Not thinking about me individually…’ says Ghosal on mindset shift in his role as sports commissioner

‘Not thinking about me individually…’ says Ghosal on mindset shift in his role as sports commissioner

Ngwenya named CEO, Khoza appointed COO for 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup (Credit: CSA)

Ngwenya named CEO, Khoza appointed COO for 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup

Bangladesh's Family Card programme risks huge fiscal burden, social welfare cuts

Bangladesh's Family Card programme risks huge fiscal burden, social welfare cuts

Wimbledon 2026 to debut video reviews, joins US & Australian Open

Wimbledon 2026 to debut video reviews, joins US & Australian Open

Kangana Ranaut alleges that superstars bully filmmakers in Indian film industry

Kangana Ranaut alleges that superstars bully filmmakers in Indian film industry

Mamata calling PM Modi an ‘infiltrator’ unacceptable, Calcutta Khilafat Committee must review: Suvendu Adhikari

Mamata calling PM Modi ‘infiltrator’ unacceptable, Calcutta Khilafat Committee must review: Suvendu Adhikari

Chennaiyin FC aim to build on winning momentum in first home game against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Photo credit: CFC

ISL 2026: Chennaiyin FC aim to build on winning momentum in first home game against FC Goa