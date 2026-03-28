Indian Open: Eugenio Chacarra extends lead to four shots; Om Prakash Chouhan continues as best Indian in tied 20th place

Gurugram, March 28 (IANS) Reigning champion Eugenio Chacarra of Spain posted a two-under 70 in round three to extend his lead to four shots at a total of 10-under 206 at the US$2.55 million Indian Open 2026.

South African MJ Daffue, winner of the HotelPlanner Tour event in India last week, and Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick, fired scores of 72 in the third round to be placed joint second at six-under 210.

Om Prakash Chouhan (73-71-73), who hails from Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, continued as the best-placed Indian for the second day in succession as a result of his third round of 73 that moved him up one spot to tied 20th place at a total of one-over 217.

Earlier in the day, the 30 golfers who were yet to complete round two on Friday when play was suspended due to fading light, resumed their rounds at 7:15 am local time. At the completion of round two, three Indians made the halfway cut of four-over 148. The trio included Om Prakash Chouhan (tied 21st at even-par 144), teenager Manoj S (tied 38th at two-over 146) and Kshitij Naveed Kaul (tied 57th at four-over 148).

Kshitij, who had four holes remaining in round two when fading light suspended play on Friday, came back in the morning and produced a birdie and eagle to make the cut in dramatic fashion.

Thirty-nine-year-old Om Prakash Chouhan, the 2023 DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion, mixed five birdies with four bogeys and a double-bogey during his eventful third round.

Chouhan, a winner of 12 titles including one on the HotelPlanner Tour back in 2023, was three-over through his first 14 holes on day three as he made a couple of three-putts early in the round. However, Om Prakash managed to pull things back in his favour with a couple of birdies on the last four holes where he sank putts from a range of 10 to 12 feet.

Chouhan said, “My tee shots were good but my putting was not as sharp as it was in round two. I also hit fewer greens in regulation today. I’ll take heart from the fact that I kept coming back with birdies every time I dropped shots. I couldn’t execute my plan today so I would like to put this round behind me and look forward to a much better day tomorrow.”

Bengaluru-based 18-year-old Manoj S (76-70-76), making his debut at the Indian Open and playing in only his second season as a professional, drained three birdies on Saturday but also dropped a bogey and three double-bogeys that saw him submit a card of 76. Manoj thus ended the day in tied 54th place at six-over 222.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul (73-75-77) signed for a 77 in the penultimate round to be tied 63rd at nine-over 225.

--IANS

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