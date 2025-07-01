Indian Navy rescues 14 countrymen from vessel on fire in Arabian Sea

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The Indian Navy rescued 14 countrymen serving as crew members on-board a Palau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 which caught fire in the North Arabian Sea, an official said on Tuesday.

The Indian Navy undertook the high-risk firefighting and rescue operation on Sunday demonstrating rapid operational readiness and its unwavering commitment to seafarer safety, the official said.

INS Tabar, which was on mission-based deployment, received a 'Mayday' distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6 in the early hours of Sunday. The vessel reported a major fire in its engine room whilst operating approximately 80 nautical miles east of Fujairah, UAE, said an official statement.

Responding swiftly, INS Tabar proceeded at maximum speed to provide assistance. The ship reached the vicinity of the distressed vessel and established communication with the Master of the vessel and commenced firefighting operations, it said.

Prioritising crew safety, seven members were immediately evacuated to INS Tabar using the ship’s boats. No injuries were reported, and all crew members were examined by Tabar’s medical team.

The remaining crew members, including the Master, stayed onboard to assist with fire containment. INS Tabar deployed a six-member firefighting and damage control team with equipment for the task, it said.

Initial firefighting efforts from the Indian Naval personnel and the ship’s crew resulted in considerable reduction in intensity of the fire with smoke restricted to the engine room. The firefighting effort was further reinforced with 13 additional Indian Navy personnel (five officers and eight sailors).

Sustained efforts by Indian Navy’s firefighting team along with crew members successfully brought the fire under control. Continuous temperature checks and monitoring were undertaken and INS Tabar remains on station for continued support, said the statement.

The effort of Indian Naval personnel ensured the safety of the ship along with all Indian crew members. This incident once again highlights the Indian Navy’s rapid response capability, operational preparedness, humanitarian approach to maritime safety and reaffirms India’s role as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region, said an official.

