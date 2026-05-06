May 06, 2026 2:31 AM हिंदी

Indian multi-party delegation in Taiwan for six-day visit till May 9

Indian multi-party delegation in Taiwan for six-day visit till May 9 (Photo: IANS)

Taipei, May 6 (IANS) A cross-party delegation of Indian political leaders arrived in Taiwan for a six-day visit till May 9 at the invitation of the Taiwan government, the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The delegation includes new generation political leaders from major Indian political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the National People's Party (NPP), Congress, and the Shiv Sena-UBT, the Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Ministry expressed its sincere welcome to the delegation and added that during their stay in Taiwan, the delegation will visit relevant government agencies and participate in related events.

The Ministry said that it hopes the guests gain a better understanding of Taiwan's current developments in areas such as democracy, human rights, economy and technology, as well as education and culture, and to further deepen friendly ties with Taiwan.

"India is an important, like-minded, and friendly country in the Indo-Pacific region. Under the comprehensive diplomacy policy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to expand exchanges with India in various fields, steadily enhance bilateral relations, and jointly contribute to the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region, the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, Taiwan news reported that the delegation's visit comes as India and Taiwan are in the process of finalising a labour deal. Under which, Taiwan would accept 1,000 Indian migrant workers.

It also added that Labour Minister Hung Shen-han said the plan could proceed as early as this year, depending on demand from Taiwanese businesses and whether India's implementation plan meets Taiwan's regulatory standards.

In March 2026, the Taiwan Foreign Ministry said that Taiwan and India completed the signing of an MoU on labour force cooperation on February 16 this year.

It added that this accord will bolster people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and help alleviate labour shortages in Taiwan's industries.

The statement also highlighted that Taiwan "will spare no effort in advancing cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries, with the aim of further elevating cooperation and partnership between Taiwan and India".

--IANS

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