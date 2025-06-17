June 17, 2025 8:49 PM हिंदी

Indian junior women's hockey team loses shootout thriller against Netherlands in final match of Europe tour

Indian junior women's hockey team loses shootout thriller against the Netherlands in final match of Europe tour

Utrecht (Netherlands), June 17 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team concluded their successful Tour of Europe with a hard-fought match against hosts Netherlands, narrowly losing 2-3 in the shootout after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Coming into the match with four consecutive wins under their belt - three against Belgium and one against Australia - the Indian junior side displayed grit and composure against a technically strong Dutch outfit in what turned out to be a tightly contested encounter.

Despite both teams creating several scoring opportunities over the four quarters, neither side could break the deadlock, thanks to disciplined defending and impressive goalkeeping at both ends.

The match proceeded to a shootout, where Lalrinpuii and Priyanka Yadav converted their chances for India. However, the Netherlands edged ahead with successful strikes from Imme de Leeuw, Roos Alkemade, and Lotte Rust to clinch the 3-2 win in the shootout.

While the tour ended with a narrow defeat, the Indian junior women’s hockey team can take immense pride in their performances, finishing the European tour with four wins out of five matches and valuable international exposure ahead of future competitions, which includes all important FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025, set to take place from December 1 to 13 in the city of Santiago, Chile.

Previously, the team concluded a promising outing at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina.

In Argentina, the Indian side delivered strong performances against quality opposition. They registered a 2-1 win and a 2-2 (2-3 SO) loss against Chile, earned a 1-1 (2-0 SO) win and a 2-4 loss against hosts Argentina, and defeated Uruguay twice — 3-2 and 2-2 (3-1 SO). The tour served as an important step in the team’s preparations, offering valuable lessons in handling high-pressure scenarios and adapting to different playing styles.

--IANS

ab/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

If Bumrah plays four Tests, he can do what Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins did at the Lord’s, says Steve Harmison ahead of the first Test between India and England to be played at Leeds from Friday (June 20).

If Bumrah plays four Tests, he can do what Rabada, Cummins did at Lord’s, says Harmison

Vijay Deverakonda( Photo Credit: Vijay Deverakonda X)

Sekhar Kammula gave many actors like me hope, says Vijay Deverakonda

Tahir Raj Bashin talks about his mental approach while portraying antagonist in 'Special Ops 2'

Tahir Raj Bashin talks about his mental approach while portraying antagonist in 'Special Ops 2'

Akshay Kumar is in awe of Vishnu Manchu’s dedication towards 'Kannappa'

Akshay Kumar is in awe of Vishnu Manchu’s dedication towards 'Kannappa'

PM Modi’s outreach to diaspora spurs FDI flow into India

PM Modi’s outreach to diaspora spurs FDI flow into India

Lyrical video of Bhuu Antuu Bhuutham from Nithiin's 'Thammudu' released

Lyrical video of Bhuu Antuu Bhuutham from Nithiin's 'Thammudu' released

‘Gateway of Europe - The Migrant Crisis’ reflects on the challenges faced by migrant

‘Gateway of Europe - The Migrant Crisis’ reflects on the challenges faced by migrant

Samyuktha comes onboard Vijay Sethupathi, Puri Jagannadh's film (image credit: Charmme Kaur X)

Samyuktha comes onboard Vijay Sethupathi, Puri Jagannadh's film

Konkona Sen Sharma, Metro, Pankaj Tripathi

Konkona Sen Sharma calls her 'Metro... In Dino' co-star Pankaj Tripathi 'a gentleman'

Gorakhpur Link Expressway inauguration on June 20, CM Yogi to flag off safety fleet also

Gorakhpur Link Expressway inauguration on June 20, CM Yogi to flag off safety fleet also