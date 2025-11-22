November 22, 2025 5:23 AM हिंदी

Indian Idol 16: Raveena Tandon makes 'parathas' with Badshah, makes his birthday memorable

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) The singing reality show Indian Idol Season 16 continues to be unlocking its ‘Yaadon Ki Playlist’ segment.

This week, the episode promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the ‘90s as Bollywood’s ultimate diva and the OG “Tip Tip” girl, Raveena Tandon, graces the stage in a stunning yellow saree.

Sharing her excitement, Raveena Tandon said, “Stepping onto the Indian Idol stage feels like walking into a live concert, which transports me back into a musical. The theme Yaadon Ki Playlist is pure nostalgia, as it brings alive all those unforgettable ’90s songs we grew up with, danced to, and performed to. I’m genuinely thrilled to be part of the show, to relive those iconic melodies through these incredible young singers, and to celebrate old memories while creating brand-new ones.”

Raveena not only brings a wave of nostalgia but also a fun-filled celebration for Badshah’s birthday, with her evergreen charm perfectly syncing with the episode's theme. She also took the moment to another level, sharing the stage with the birthday boy while cooking parathas.

During the cooking challenge, Badshah was seen quipping, “Raveena ji, maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki mujhe aapke saath paratha banane ka mauka milega!” (Raveena ji, I had never thought I would get an opportunity ever to make parathas with you.) In all her warmth, Raveena not only helped him make the perfect paratha but even sweetly fed him a bite, creating an OG moment that fans will replay again and again.

Talking more about the segment, the Indian Idol 16 contestants will be seen setting the stage on fire with some of Raveena’s most iconic hits, from ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ to ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’, and many more chartbusters that continue to rule the playlist.

Earlier this week, actress Karisma Kapoor graced the show for the Yaadon Ki Playlist segment.

