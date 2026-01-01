Indian hockey's new year highlighted by World Cup ambitions and Asian Games title defense

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) After a year of notable accomplishments, the Indian Hockey team is set to begin 2026 with a busy schedule that includes several major international tournaments. They will compete in the FIH Men’s World Cup and aim to defend their Asian Games title in Japan, making the upcoming year primarily focused on key international matches.

The second season of the Hockey India League (HIL), now revived successfully, will kick off the new year. The Women's HIL concludes on January 10 in Ranchi, while the Men’s HIL runs from January 3 to January 26. Matches are scheduled in Chennai, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar, with the final set to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

After the domestic season, the men’s team will participate in the Indian leg of the FIH Pro League at Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela from February 10-15. This will be followed by fixtures in Australia from February 21-25, and later, the team will travel to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom in June for the remaining Pro League matches.

The women’s team will compete in the World Cup Qualifiers on home ground in Hyderabad from March 8-14. This event serves as an essential final chance for the team to qualify for the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. The qualifiers will include strong contenders such as England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria.

In August, the team will attend a major event: the FIH Hockey World Cup, jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. Set for August 14-30, this tournament provides the team an opportunity to leverage their recent Olympic achievement and compete for a spot on the podium.

The season will proceed in September with both teams travelling to Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, for the 20th Asian Games, scheduled from September 19 to October 4. As reigning champions, the Indian Men’s team seeks to defend their title and earn automatic qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

In addition to these international milestones, Hockey India stays dedicated to grassroots growth. A comprehensive domestic schedule is organised to offer competitive opportunities for younger players and to spot new talent for the senior national teams.

Indian Hockey Team calendar 2026:

Men's Hockey India League- January 3-26, 2026

Women's Hockey India League- December 28, 2025-January 10, 2026

FIH Men’s Pro League (India)- February 10-15, 2026

FIH Men’s Pro League (Australia)- February 21-25, 2026

FIH Men’s Pro League (Netherlands & UK)- June 14-28, 2026

World Cup Qualifiers (Women’s)- March 8-14, 2026

FIH Hockey World Cup- August 15-30, 2026

2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games- September 19- October 4, 2026

Nations Cup- TBC

