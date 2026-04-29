Indian golf stalwart Vijay Kumar passes away at 57; PGTI offers condolences

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Former Indian Open champion and a stalwart of Indian golf Vijay Kumar, has passed away at the age of 57.

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) confirmed the news via social media on Wednesday and condoled the demise of a four-time Order of Merit winner.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr. Vijay Kumar, a true giant of Indian golf and a former Indian Open champion. Vijay’s crowning glory was the 2002 Indian Open triumph at the Delhi Golf Club. Vijay also represented India at the Alfred Dunhill Cup 1999 played at St. Andrews in Scotland.

"His extraordinary accomplishments, a result of his talent, years of hard work, dedication and passion for the sport, have left a lasting impact on Indian golf and will continue to inspire future generations.

"Beyond his achievements, the ever-smiling Vijay will be remembered for his positive attitude, cheerful nature, great sense of humour and sportsmanship. On behalf of all professionals and officials of the DP World PGTI, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Vijay Kumar’s family and friends," PGTI said.

Born in Lucknow on December 29, 1968, Vijay turned professional in 1988. He dominated Indian domestic golf from the mid-1990s to the early part of the next decade with an illustrious career marked by numerous titles. He emerged Order of Merit champion on the Indian professional circuit on as many as four occasions ( 1995-96, 1997-98, 1998-99 and 1999-2000).

His crowning glory was the 2002 Indian Open triumph at the Delhi Golf Club. Vijay also represented India at the Alfred Dunhill Cup 1999 played at St. Andrews in Scotland.

He is one of only seven Indians to have won the Indian Open title. The Lucknow golfer was the joint runner-up at the 2006 Indian Open.