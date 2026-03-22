March 22, 2026 10:52 AM हिंदी

Indian equity markets show 'structural resilience' amid FII outflows

Indian equity markets show 'structural resilience' amid FII outflows

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The Indian equity markets are demonstrating 'structural resilience' despite intense global macro headwinds and foreign institutional investors (FII) outflows, according to analysts.

For the week ending March 20, a persistent risk-off sentiment among FIIs was observed, with weekly net outflows totaling Rs 29,718.9 crore.

This exodus, coupled with a surging US Dollar index, pressured the Indian rupee to a provisional record low of 93.71.

“Remarkably, the Nifty 50 maintained its integrity, closing at 23,114.50 (+0.49 per cent) as domestic institutional investors (DIIs) acted as a formidable counterforce with weekly net purchases of Rs 30,269.23 crore,” said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research-Ventura.

Markets ended the week on a largely flat note with a negative bias, reflecting underlying caution among participants. The tone remained positive during the first three sessions; however, a sharp decline on Thursday erased the gains, followed by a volatile final session.

Consequently, Nifty declined 0.16 per cent to close at 23,114.50, while Sensex edged lower by 0.04 per cent to settle at 74,532.96.

During the initial sessions, sentiment was supported by partial resumption of vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

“However, renewed geopolitical tensions following Israel’s attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure pushed crude oil prices back toward recent highs near $119 per barrel. Although prices moderated slightly thereafter, they remain elevated,” said Ajit Mishra–SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Additionally, continued weakness in the rupee against the US dollar and subdued global market cues, particularly from the US, added to the pressure.

This was reflected in sustained FII outflows during the week.

Given the fragile sentiment, persistent FII outflows, and ongoing global uncertainties, investors should maintain a cautious and selective approach. Positioning should favour fundamentally strong large-cap stocks and sectors with stable earnings visibility, said analysts.

While Brent crude remains volatile near $107 per barrel due to West Asian tensions, the stabilisation of the India VIX at 22.81 suggests a market base is forming.

“We maintain a range-bound outlook between 22,800 and 23,300, with a positive bias contingent on the stabilisation of global energy prices and a cooling of the currency's volatility,” said market observers.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

2nd T2OI: All-round Australia beat WI to take unassailable 2-0 series lead over WI

2nd T2OIW: All-round Australia beat WI to take unassailable 2-0 series lead over WI

Bitcoin tanks to nearly $68,000 amid US threat to Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Bitcoin tanks to nearly $68,000 amid US threat to Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Neesham to lead NZ against SA after thumb injury rules out Tom Latham

Neesham to lead NZ against SA after thumb injury rules out Tom Latham

Brighton beat Liverpool as Everton piles misery on Chelsea in Premier League

Brighton beat Liverpool as Everton piles misery on Chelsea in Premier League

Indian equity markets show 'structural resilience' amid FII outflows

Indian equity markets show 'structural resilience' amid FII outflows

Robert Pattinson reveals he lied in school about his dad being Michael Jackson

Robert Pattinson reveals he lied in school about his dad being Michael Jackson

US ship carrying LPG reaches India amid West Asia crisis

US ship carrying LPG reaches India amid West Asia crisis

Robert Mueller remembered for boosting India–US counterterror ties

Robert Mueller remembered for boosting India–US counterterror ties

Let’s reaffirm commitment to conserve every drop: PM Modi on World Water Day

Let’s reaffirm commitment to conserve every drop: PM Modi on World Water Day

Gnabry double leads Bayern past Union in dominant display

Gnabry double leads Bayern past Union in dominant display