Indian envoy discusses enhancing economic ties with Canadian Minister Victor Fedeli

Ottawa, Oct 21 (IANS) Indian Acting Consul General in Toronto Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh held a meeting with Canadian Minister of Economic Development, Victor Fedeli, to discuss revitalised ties, leading up to the Minister's upcoming trade mission to India.

"The discussion reflected the renewed and forward-looking cooperation in India–Canada relations, focusing on economic and business prospects across the India–Ontario corridor. The meeting also provided a timely overview ahead of the Minister's upcoming trade mission to India," Consulate General of India in Toronto posted on X on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, Fedeli took to X and posted, "It was great to meet with Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, Acting Consul General of India in Toronto, ahead of our upcoming trade mission to India. We had an excellent discussion on the shared strengths of our two jurisdictions and the opportunities to deepen partnerships in energy, technology, healthcare, and life sciences."

Earlier on October 13, during her visit to India, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand held discussions with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi to "restore and reinvigorate" the mechanisms necessary to advance bilateral partnership.

The two leaders agreed on an ambitious cooperation roadmap for India-Canada ties.

A joint statement released following their talks stated that, in keeping with the priorities that the Prime Ministers of India and Canada had set out for bringing momentum to the relationship, both sides, based on mutual respect for shared democratic values, the rule of law, and a commitment to upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, reached consensus on a 'New Roadmap' for India-Canada relations.

The Ministers recognised that in the context of ongoing global economic uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions, a strong and resilient India-Canada bilateral relationship is essential.

"Reviving this partnership will not only create opportunities for enhanced economic cooperation but also help mitigate vulnerabilities arising from shifting global alliances, ensure more reliable supply chains, and reinforce strategic stability in an increasingly complex international environment," it mentioned.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction over the increase in bilateral trade, which reached USD 23.66 billion in 2024 and the expanding presence of Indian and Canadian enterprises in each other's markets, generating jobs with significant potential for future growth.

--IANS

scor/sd/