October 24, 2025 5:14 PM हिंदी

Indian envoy and US Senator discuss bilateral ties, ongoing talks on trade deal

Indian envoy and US Senator discuss bilateral ties, ongoing talks on trade deal

Washington, Oct 24 (IANS) India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra met US Senator Bill Hagerty as both discussed various facets of bilateral partnership, including continuing ongoing talks on mutually beneficial trade deal, increasing bilateral hydrocarbons trade and working together to address shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

"It was an honour to welcome and host Senator Hagerty and and Madam Hagerty at our residence. Deeply appreciate and value Senator’s strong support to the India-U.S ties. Discussed various facets of our bilateral partnership, including continuing ongoing talks on a mutually beneficial trade deal, increasing bilateral hydrocarbons trade and working together to address shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region," Kwatra posted on X on Friday, India time.

Earlier this week, Kwatra and his wife attended a special Diwali event hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House. The event was attended by the new US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Leading business leaders from the Indian diaspora were also part of the celebrations.

In a post on X, Kwatra stated, "Deeply honoured to join President Donald J Trump at the White House today to celebrate Diwali. Wished him on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Happy Diwali and thanked him for this beautiful gesture. Warm Diwali greetings to all celebrating, especially the vibrant 5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the US."

Trump lit the diya in the Oval Office, calling it “a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness” and extended his “warmest wishes to the people of India.” He called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a great person” and said he loves “the people of India.”

“It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed and captives freed. The glow of the diya flame reminds us to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings,” he added.

While speaking to reporters, Trump claimed he spoke to PM Modi on Tuesday and the two sides are “working on some great deals between our countries.”

“I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. We had a great conversation. We talked about trade. We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade. He's very interested in that,” he said.

Trump also reiterated that he had been assured that India is “not going to buy much oil from Russia.”

“We just have a very good relationship, and he's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as with Russia, Ukraine. And as you know, they're not going to be buying too much oil. So, they've got it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back,” he emphasised.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

26,495 domestic departures per week from Oct 26-March 28, new airports added: Govt

26,495 domestic departures per week from Oct 26-March 28, new airports added: Govt

Shanthi Gears’ Q2 net profit drops 16 pc, revenue down 15 pc

Shanthi Gears’ Q2 net profit drops 16 pc, revenue down 15 pc

Netherlands-based GX Group announces Rs 500 crore investment to make photonics chips in India

Netherlands-based GX Group announces Rs 500 crore investment to make photonics chips in India

The road to glory begins: PKL season 12 playoffs kick off in Delhi (Credit: PKL)

The road to glory begins: PKL season 12 playoffs kick off in Delhi

Badoni to turn out for Delhi’s clash against Himachal Pradesh in Ranji Trophy

Badoni to turn out for Delhi’s clash against Himachal Pradesh in Ranji Trophy

Russia: Five injured in drone attack at residential building in Moscow (File image)

Russia: Five injured in drone attack at residential building in Moscow

BSE warns investors against fake social media accounts using officials’ photos

BSE warns investors against fake social media accounts using its officials’ photos

AUS vs IND: Aakash Chopra believes Kuldeep Yadav likely to play Sydney ODI

AUS vs IND: Aakash Chopra believes Kuldeep Yadav likely to play Sydney ODI

India a strategic long-term partner for us: Airbus Chairman Rene Obermann

India a strategic long-term partner for us: Airbus Chairman Rene Obermann

World Polio Day reminds of India’s remarkable journey in eliminating polio: JP Nadda

World Polio Day reminds of India’s remarkable journey in eliminating polio: JP Nadda