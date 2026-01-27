Indian diplomatic missions celebrate Republic Day across US

Washington, Jan 27 (IANS) Indian diplomatic missions and consulates across the United States celebrated the 77th Republic Day of India with flag hoisting ceremonies, diaspora participation, and readings of the President of India’s address.

At the Embassy of India in Washington, Ambassador Vinay Kwatra unfurled the tricolour at India House. The embassy said the President’s address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day was relayed during the event.

The embassy said the ambassador presented awards to winners of a competition held to mark Vishwa Hindi Diwas. It added that members of the Indian diaspora took part in the celebrations.

In Seattle, the Indian tricolour was unfurled at the Federal Reserve Building as Republic Day celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag. India in Seattle thanked Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson for attending and for reaffirming the friendship between India and Seattle.

“The new office of the India Consular Application Center (co-located with the Consulate now) was also inaugurated,” the post said. It added that more than 300 members of the Indian American community joined the celebrations.

In New York, the Consulate celebrated the 77th Republic Day with a flag hoisting by Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan. He read the President of India’s address to the nation.

The post said the address highlighted the values of the Constitution and the role of citizens in India and the Indian diaspora abroad in building a Developed India@2047. It thanked members of the diaspora for attending despite extreme weather conditions.

In Houston, the Consulate General of India said it celebrated the 77th Republic Day with solemnity and pride. Consul General D.C. Manjunath unfurled the national flag and read the President of India’s address to the nation.

The Houston consulate said the celebrations included a special “Vande Mataram” exhibition. The exhibition marked 150 years of the national song and highlighted its role in India’s freedom movement.

In Chicago, the Consul General unfurled the tricolour at the consulate to mark Republic Day. The President of India’s address to the nation was read during the ceremony.

The post said the address reaffirmed constitutional values of democracy, unity and national pride. It added that the event was followed by a brief cultural program marking the 150th year of “Vande Mataram.”

In Boston, Deputy Consul General Shruthi Purushotam joined community members and the Indian Association of Greater Boston to celebrate Republic Day. The post said the event reflected the spirit of the Indian diaspora.

It added that the celebration highlighted India’s constitutional values, unity, and cultural heritage.

