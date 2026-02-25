‘Special and exciting': Indian diaspora on PM Modi's Israel visit

Jerusalem, Feb 25 (IANS) Members of the Indian diaspora in Israel on Wednesday expressed excitement over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, describing it as a 'very special day' for them and a moment of pride for Indians worldwide.

Speaking to IANS, several members of the Indian community shared their enthusiasm about the Prime Minister’s arrival and his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

One member of the diaspora said, “I have been living in Israel for 12 years. In 2017, when PM Narendra Modi visited Israel, we met him in Parliament. Today, we are very excited once again. He has given permission to some members of the community to come and volunteer. It is a very good day for us.”

Another member said, “We are very excited and happy. Today, PM Narendra Modi is visiting Israel. For the 1.5 billion people of India, and for us, we believe that there will be positive outcomes and major decisions taken during this visit.”

A third member described the occasion as historic. “This is a very special day for us. It is a great moment for the people of India to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu together. It shows the strong relationship between the two countries.”

Another community member added, “We have been eagerly waiting for him since his last visit in 2017. We hope this visit will also address some of our concerns related to the caregiver, construction, and agriculture sectors.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that he was looking forward to his engagements with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at further strengthening cooperation across various domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Israel on Wednesday and Thursday. During this visit, both nations will establish new goals for their Strategic Partnership and further their shared vision for an innovative and prosperous future.

This will be PM Modi's second trip to Israel after his 2017 visit, which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties."

He said that he will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest with the Israeli PM.

During the visit, PM Modi will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discuss the bilateral issues.

--IANS

jk/dpb