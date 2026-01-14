Indian cyclists touch down in Pune ahead of historic Pune Grand Tour 2026

Pune, Jan 14 (IANS) The Indian cycling team touched down in Pune on Wednesday for the Pune Grand Tour 2026, India’s first-ever UCI 2.2 category multi-stage Continental Road Cycling Race for Men, marking a landmark moment for the sport in the country.

Scheduled from January 19 to 23, the five-stage race will span 437 kilometres, featuring 171 elite riders from 29 teams representing 35 countries across five continents. Organised by the Pune District Administration and supported by the Government of Maharashtra under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the race will cut across 9 talukas and 150 villages, firmly placing Pune and India on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) global calendar.

As anticipation builds for the landmark event, the Indian national cycling contingent has arrived in Pune, signalling the final phase of preparations for the country’s biggest-ever international road cycling competition.

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has confirmed that India will field two squads in the event: the Indian National Team and the Indian Development Team - reflecting a strategic push to broaden the competitive pool while providing both seasoned and emerging riders an opportunity to compete at an elite international level on home soil.

The Indian National Team features Naveen John (Karnataka), Sahil Kumar (Haryana), Dinesh Kumar (Rourkela), Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Punjab), Vishwajeet Singh (Punjab), and Surya Thathu (Maharashtra), forming India’s elite national line-up for the historic race. The Indian Development Team includes Sachin Desai, Niraj Kumar, Vivaan Sapru, Manav Sarda, Chirag Sehgal, and Akshar Tyagi, representing the next generation of Indian road cycling talent.

The final selection for the two Indian teams followed a stringent evaluation process, beginning with the National Road Cycling Championship-cum-selection trials held in Sambalpur, Odisha, from December 2 to 6, 2025, ensuring riders were tested on terrain aligned with the Grand Tour stages.

Naveen John, hailing from Bangalore, Karnataka, will lead the Indian National team challenge and is the only Indian to have ridden professionally for a UCI Continental team (State of Matter/MAAP – based in Australia).

Speaking on the arrival in Pune, he said, “The opportunity to race in the Pune Grand Tour on Indian roads, in front of home fans, is a proud moment for all of us. Competing in a UCI 2.2 stage race in India is a big step forward for the sport, and we’re excited to test ourselves against international competition while representing the country.”

Highlighting the significance of fielding two teams, CFI Secretary General Maninder Pal Singh said, “The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 is a defining moment for Indian cycling. Fielding two national squads allows us to broaden our talent base while providing both established and emerging riders invaluable exposure at an elite international level.”

With Team India now in Pune and final preparations underway, the inaugural Pune Grand Tour is set to become one of the most significant cycling events ever hosted in the country, reinforcing India’s growing stature on the global professional road cycling stage.

--IANS

bsk/