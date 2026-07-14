Indian crew member killed after Iranian cruise missiles hit two UAE tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

Abu Dhabi, July 14 (IANS) Two United Arab Emirates (UAE) tankers were hit by two Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters, leaving one Indian crew member dead and eight others injured, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Ministry of Defense.

According to the report, the tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were struck while transiting the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack killed an Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa and injured eight others, including four seriously wounded. The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry said the attack also caused material damage to both tankers after fires broke out on board. The fires have since been brought under control.

The Ministry of Defence strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a serious violation of international law that threatens regional security and stability. It said the UAE reserves the full right to respond to the escalation and will take all necessary measures to protect its territory, people, residents, national interests and strategic assets.

The ministry added that it remains fully prepared to deal with any threats and urged the public to obtain information only from official sources and refrain from spreading rumors or unverified information.

In a separate statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attack.

Earlier on Sunday, the UAE Defense Ministry said that its air defense systems were engaging missile and drone threats, while Bahrain's Interior Ministry urged residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location.

According to Press TV reports, the US targets hit in the latest Iranian strikes included a Patriot air defense system, an ammunition depot and a US military radar facility in Kuwait.

In response to US attacks, Iran also targeted a US military communications facility and a radar facility in Bahrain, and launched a ballistic missile strike against the US airbase of Al Udeid in Qatar, according to the reports.

--IANS

int/rs