Indian Consulate in Boston issues scam alert; warns against fraudsters impersonating embassy, law enforcement officials

Boston, July 15 (IANS) The Consulate General of India in Boston has issued a public advisory warning members of the Indian diaspora and other residents about a rise in fraudulent calls from scammers impersonating officials of Indian diplomatic missions and law enforcement agencies.

Sharing the advisory on X, the Consulate said: “Scam Alert! India in Boston has seen reports of fraudsters impersonating Indian Embassy/Consulate officials/ spoofing official telephone numbers! Please see the advisory below. ”

The advisory cautioned that fraudsters are using fear and intimidation to deceive victims into sharing sensitive information or making payments.

According to the Consulate, scammers may falsely claim that a person’s SIM card has been used for illegal activities in India, allege problems with passport, visa or immigration documents, or accuse individuals of involvement in hawala or money laundering cases while threatening arrest or legal action.

The advisory further warned that fraudsters often “use fear tactics by demanding immediate action, insisting you remain isolated, or asking you to join video calls.” Victims may also be asked to share personal, financial or identity information, including copies of official identity documents, which can later be misused for fraud, identity theft or blackmail.

The Consulate stressed that its officials never seek payments or sensitive personal information over the phone.

It stated: “The Consulate General Of India, Boston Will Never: Demand payment or financial information over the phone. Threaten arrest, legal action, deportation, or other adverse consequences. Ask you to join a video call or share identity documents for verification. Ask you to visit the Consulate to resolve an alleged legal matter in India.”

The advisory also clarified that “All official communications from the Consulate are made through official email only.”

Highlighting the modus operandi of fraudsters, the Consulate noted that genuine Indian law enforcement agencies do not conduct investigations through phone or video calls.

It emphasised: “Indian Law Enforcement Officials [CBI/ED/Police/Customs] Do NOT: Make a telephone/Video call for purported crimes in India. Conduct a digital arrest. Seek a money transfer via Digital or Crypto means.”

The mission urged anyone receiving such calls not to panic or comply with the callers’ demands. Instead, recipients were advised not to share any personal, financial or identity information, not to join video calls, and not to make any payment.

The Consulate advised the public to “Hang up immediately” if they receive a suspected fraudulent call and report the incident to local law enforcement as well as the Consulate at cons.boston@mea.gov.in.

The advisory comes amid increasing reports of sophisticated impersonation scams targeting members of the Indian community overseas, with fraudsters using spoofed official telephone numbers and fabricated legal threats to coerce victims into revealing confidential information or transferring money. The Consulate urged the public to remain vigilant and rely only on official channels for any communication concerning consular or legal matters.

--IANS

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