Indian-American doctor runs as independent for US Congress

Washington, Feb 10 (IANS) Indian-American urologist Dr Anil Kumar has launched an independent bid for the US House of Representatives from Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, citing healthcare failures, education concerns, and what he described as political marginalization of Indian Americans within the two-party system.

“I’m running for US Congress from the 11th Michigan District,” Kumar told IANS in an exclusive interview, noting that the seat is open after Democratic Representative Haley Stevens decided to run for the US Senate.

The district covers about 750,000 people, with roughly 200,000 voters typically casting ballots, he said. Open seats offer rare opportunities for newcomers, Kumar added.

A practicing urologist, Kumar said he decided to pursue public office more than a decade ago after witnessing what he described as a steady decline in American healthcare outcomes despite massive spending.

“We spent about $4.3 trillion, but our care is not as good as the best in the world,” he said. “Patients started telling me, ‘Dr Kumar, I don’t have that much money to buy those pills.’”

He said education was the second major factor that pushed him toward politics. Kumar currently serves as an elected member of the Board of Governors at Wayne State University, a statewide post for which he said 1.2 million people voted.

“Thirty percent of rural and urban American students cannot speak English or do math to the level of their education,” he said.

Kumar, who previously ran for Congress three times as a Democrat, said his decision to run as an independent reflects frustration with party control over candidates.

“Both the parties that we support are actually looking for our support, but they do not like to see us in the leadership roles,” he said.

He argued that party-backed candidates are constrained by party policy once elected. “My purpose of getting into Congress is not to be a Congress person, but to really be able to make a change,” he said, pointing again to healthcare, education, and issues affecting Indian Americans and India.

Addressing concerns about the difficulty of winning as an independent, Kumar said several factors work in his favor. He cited growing voter identification as independent, support from Republicans in a heavily Democratic district, and dissatisfaction among Democratic primary voters.

“This is the first time in decades in America that 45 per cent people identified themselves as independents,” he said.

Kumar also traced his personal journey from Jaipur and Mumbai to Michigan, saying Wayne State University sponsored his green card in 1984. He described himself as “very proud to be Indian, proud to be Hindu,” while calling the United States “the best country in the world.”

He urged Indian Americans to engage more deeply in politics, starting at the local level and contributing financially.

“The Jewish community donates about $19 per person. The Muslim is about eight to $9. The Indian Americans, basically Hindu Americans, is about 35 cents,” he said.

Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, once politically competitive, has leaned Democratic following redistricting. Indian Americans are among the fastest-growing and highest-earning immigrant groups in the United States, but analysts have long noted their limited representation in elective office compared to their economic and educational profile.

Kumar said greater political unity and participation were essential for long-term influence. “We are very successful, but that can go away if we are not united,” he said.

