India will not tolerate nuke blackmail: Sanjay Jha-led delegation in Singapore

Singapore, May 27 (IANS) The all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, on Tuesday, conveyed that India will give a fitting reply if there is a terrorist attack on its soil and will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail.

During their meeting with Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs of Singapore, the parliamentarians highlighted the importance of Operation Sindoor and the fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Condemning all acts of terrorism, Sim Ann extended Singapore's support to India in the fight against terrorism. She further stated that Singapore and India are close partners and will continue efforts to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, according to the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

Meanwhile, during the engagement, Jha briefed the Singaporean side on India's stance on the events following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor, and the 'new normal' in strategy against terrorism.

He highlighted that the Indian delegation brings representatives of different political parties together to convey the nation's united resolve against terrorism.

"The delegation members conveyed that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was an attempt to disturb the trajectory of peace, development, and normalcy in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of India deemed it essential that the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 terror attack be brought to justice. In response to this heinous act of terror, India launched Operation Sindoor, specifically targeted against the terrorist infrastructure. India's response was measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible," said the Indian High Commission in Singapore in a statement.

"The delegation members requested Singapore's support in the fight against terrorism, particularly at multilateral fora like the United Nations and Financial Action Task Force. As close friends and partners, India and Singapore will continue to work closely on regional and global issues, including on the issue of terrorism." the statement added.

Later in the day, the Jha-led delegation met with senior representatives from the Singaporean government, academia, media and businesses, briefing the interlocutors on the developments since the Pahalgam attack.

The delegates appreciated the presence of Singapore's Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary and Members of Parliament Vikram Nair and Saktiandi Supaat, and their support towards India in fighting terrorism.

"Our all-party parliamentary delegation held wide-ranging discussions with senior representatives from the Singaporean government, academia, media, and business. We briefed interlocutors on developments following the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and India's resolute new normal in combating terrorism. We thank Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary and MPs Vikram Nair and Saktiandi Supaat for their presence and support in strengthening bilateral cooperation in the global fight against terrorism," Jha posted on X.

The delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Former Indian Ambassador to France Mohan Kumar.

