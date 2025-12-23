December 23, 2025 7:06 PM हिंदी

India will guide world in responsible AI development: Vice-President

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) India has the talent, vision and values to not only adopt Artificial Intelligence responsibly but also lead the world in shaping its future, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Tuesday.

Addressing a national conclave on Artificial Intelligence in the national capital, he underlined that AI must always serve humanity and be guided by strong ethical principles.

“India has emerged among the leading nations in Artificial Intelligence,” the Vice-President said.

The Vice-President was speaking at the Flagship National Conclave on “AI Evolution – The Mahakumbh of AI”, organised by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Outlook magazine at Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer a technology of the future, but a reality of the present, already influencing areas such as healthcare, climate studies, governance, education, finance and national security,” he said.

He cautioned against fear and pessimism around new technologies, noting that similar concerns were raised when computers were first introduced.

“Over time, computers transformed the world and created new opportunities,” he said, adding that every technological change brings both benefits and challenges.

“The key lies in using technology in a positive and constructive way,” the Vice-President explained.

Highlighting India’s growing strength in Artificial Intelligence, the Vice-President said the country has emerged as one of the leading nations in this field.

He warned that in a fast-changing world, stagnation could be costly and urged India to keep pace with developed countries in AI research, innovation and application.

The Vice-President also expressed happiness at the launch of new AI curricula on the occasion. “Artificial intelligence should become an integral part of education at both school and college levels,” he said.

Early exposure to AI, would help students develop critical thinking, problem-solving abilities and future-ready skills needed in a technology-driven world,” he explained.

He added that educational institutions must continuously evolve and become centres of excellence and innovation.

