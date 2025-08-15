Surveillance, interception and counter-strike: India's Sudarshan Chakra

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the launch of Mission Sudarshan Chakra to develop an indigenous air defence system aimed at protecting India’s strategic, civilian, and nationally important sites from any potential enemy attacks.

The mission will also focus on the development of new weapons to strike back at the enemy.

It is believed that India’s upcoming system could be even more advanced and powerful than Israel’s renowned Iron Dome, a multi-layered defence network known for intercepting aerial attacks.

Deployed in the 2010s, the Iron Dome has thwarted thousands of rocket and missile attacks, including those launched by Hamas in Palestine and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel claims a success rate of over 90 per cent.

Now, through Mission Sudarshan Chakra, India aims to build a similarly advanced -- and possibly superior -- defence shield.

According to PM Modi, Mission Sudarshan Chakra will integrate advanced surveillance, interception, and counter-strike capabilities, enabling the swift neutralisation of threats in the air, on land, and at sea.

Notably, during Operation Sindoor, Indian defence systems successfully thwarted multiple Pakistani aerial attacks, including suicide drone strikes, using indigenous defence technology.

At present, India also operates the Russian-made S-400 air defence system, which is a highly effective system, but Sudarshan Chakra will offer a far broader shield to protect military bases, civilian areas, buildings of national importance and other critical zones.

The system will not only neutralise incoming threats but also deliver decisive counter-attacks to inflict damage on the adversary.

PM Modi stated that to ensure the safety of every Indian citizen and meet future technology-driven security challenges, a national protective shield named Sudarshan Chakra will be fully operational by 2035. Drawing inspiration from Lord Krishna’s legendary Sudarshan Chakra, the Prime Minister said the entire research, development, and manufacturing process for the system will take place within India, with active participation from the nation’s youth.

“The strength of the Sudarshan Chakra was its precision -- it struck exactly where it was intended to and returned to Lord Krishna. Similarly, our Sudarshan Chakra will ensure targeted, precise action. In the evolving nature of warfare, I pledge to advance this mission with full commitment for the security of our nation and our citizens,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi hailed Operation Sindoor, conducted after the Pahalgam attack, as a demonstration of India’s strategic autonomy. Using Made in India weapons, the operation dismantled terror networks and Pakistan-based infrastructure, signalling a new era where India will no longer accept nuclear blackmail or threats on foreign terms.

PM Modi said, “Dependence on others raises questions about a nation’s independence. It is unfortunate when dependence becomes a habit, a dangerous one. That’s why we must remain aware and committed to becoming self-reliant.

