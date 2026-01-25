India, US discuss strengthening defence cooperation, military-to-military engagement

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi held a meeting with US Secretary of the Army, Daniel P Driscoll in New Delhi on Sunday, discussing strengthening defence cooperation and military-to-military engagement.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information stated, "Mr Daniel P Driscoll, US Secretary of the Army, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral Defence Cooperation, deepening military-to-military engagement, and reinforcing the shared commitment of both armies to global peace and security."

Earlier on Wednesday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor extended a warm welcome to Driscoll upon his arrival in New Delhi.

"A very warm welcome to my friend, US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, to India," Gor posted on X.

Earlier on January 13, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke over the phone with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and reviewed key areas of cooperation, including civil nuclear energy, trade talks, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

“Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence, and energy. Agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues,” EAM Jaishankar stated after the call.

During the call, Rubio congratulated India on enacting the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India bill, a recent law that is part of India’s nuclear energy framework, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

He said the United States is interested in building on the legislation to strengthen civil nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

“He expressed interest in capitalising on this important development to enhance US-India civil nuclear cooperation, expand opportunities for American companies, advance shared energy security goals, and secure critical mineral supply chains,” Pigott said.

The two diplomats discussed ongoing bilateral trade agreement negotiations and their shared interest in strengthening economic cooperation.

“They also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, reaffirming the United States’ and India’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Pigott said.

Defence cooperation between India and the US is based on "New Framework for India-US Defence Cooperation", which was renewed for 10 years in 2015.

In 2016, the defence relationship was designated as a Major Defence Partnership (MDP). In 2018, India was moved into the Tier-1 of the US Department of Commerce’s Strategic Trade Authorisation license exception, according to the Indian Embassy in the US statement. Defence cooperation between India and the US is multifaceted and includes regular institutionalised bilateral dialogue, military exercises, and defence procurements.

--IANS

akl/rs