India urges Pakistan to expedite release and repatriation of Indian prisoners, including fishermen

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) India on Tuesday called for an early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, including fishermen along with their boats and missing Indian defence personnel, from Pakistan's custody.

As both countries exchanged - through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad - the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners who have completed their sentence.

Such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and on July 1 under the provisions of the 2008 bilateral agreement on Consular Access.

"In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and have not been provided consular access so far. Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India," read a statement issued by the MEA.

India has shared names of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared names of 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed-to-be-Indian.

New Delhi also asserted that it remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country.

"In this context, India has urged Pakistan to expedite the nationality verification process of 80 believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in India's custody, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan," the statement added.

It added further that, as a result of sustained efforts by the government, as many as 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 500 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2023 till date.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that it attaches the highest priority to the welfare, safety and security of Indian prisoners. As soon as cases of apprehension of Indian prisoners by Pakistan are reported, immediate steps are taken by the Indian Mission in Islamabad towards seeking consular access from the Pakistan government.

During Consular Access, officials from the High Commission of India visit the Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails to ascertain their well-being and distribute daily-use welfare items. All possible assistance, including legal assistance, is extended to the Indian prisoners.

