India to supply 30 dialysis units, 40 fishing boats to Jamaica

Kingston, May 5 (IANS) India will be supplying 30 dialysis units along with 40 fishing boats with engines, 200 GPS devices and related equipment to Jamaica, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, currently on an official visit to the region, announced the decision to supply dialysis units, fishing boats and GPS devices as support to Jamaica’s recovery following last year's devastating Hurricane Melissa.

EAM Jaishankar also handed over 10 BHISHM emergency medical units to the Caribbean nation during the first-ever bilateral visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to Jamaica.

During his May 2-4 visit, EAM Jaishankar also called on Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and held delegation-level talks with Kamina Johnson Smith, Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The MEA stated that three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed between India and Jamaica in the areas of health cooperation, solarisation of The Hugh Lawson Shearer Building, and broadcasting. Both sides also reviewed the status of implementation of existing agreements in digital transformation, culture, sports, and digital payments, and emphasised the importance of ensuring tangible outcomes.

According to the statement, both sides discussed expanding cooperation in priority sectors, including healthcare, infrastructure, digitalisation, agriculture, education, tourism, and capacity building. India reiterated its commitment through enhanced ITEC training slots, particularly for defence training, from six to 34 slots. They also discussed capacity building with ICCR scholarships, and digital learning platforms such as E-Vidyabharati and iGOT Karmyogi.

India appreciated Jamaica’s support for its candidature for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2028–29, it added.

The statement mentioned that both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and reiterated the need for early finalisation of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

EAM also announced a contribution of JMD two million for the celebration of India Arrival Day on May 10.

During his visit to Kingston, he also interacted with the local business community, members of the Indian diaspora and participated in a public conversation at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.

–IANS

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