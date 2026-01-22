India to become 3rd largest economy soon: MP CM in Davos

Bhopal, Jan 22 (IANS) Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that India is progressing rapidly across all sectors and is poised to move from the fourth position to become the world’s third-largest economy within the next one to one-and-a-half years.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum for this year in Davos.

He said that a series of meaningful meetings and discussions were held with leading industrialists and business representatives from various sectors.

The Chief Minister said that in this phase of transformation, Madhya Pradesh offers immense growth potential across sectors such as solar energy, information technology and tourism, with the state government’s initiatives delivering encouraging results.

“Madhya Pradesh holds strong potential in agriculture and poultry, and the state will further expand trade in these areas with other states in the future. The state has a substantial land bank, ample power availability, and a strategic central location that makes transportation highly advantageous,” he said, according to a statement issued by the government.

Yadav claimed that due to sustained government efforts over the past two years, Madhya Pradesh’s unemployment rate has declined to around 1 per cent. He noted that the state holds strong potential in agriculture and poultry, and the state will further expand trade in these areas with other states in the future.

The Chief Minister on Thursday also met Maldives Minister and economist Mohamed Saeed and held discussions on various subjects.

During the meeting, Minister Mohamed Saeed highlighted opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as fisheries, IT, healthcare and tourism.

During his address, Yadav said that PM Modi and the President of the Maldives have previously taken several forward-looking decisions, and the Madhya Pradesh government is fully prepared to move ahead in partnership with the Maldives.

