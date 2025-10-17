India to be Maoist terror-free soon: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 17(IANS) In an unbendable address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the scourge of Maoist terrorism in India is nearing its end, pledging “it is his personal guarantee” that the nation will soon be free from this menace.

Speaking with rare emotional candour, PM Modi condemned the decades-long shadow of Maoist violence that has stifled development and claimed countless lives, particularly among the poorest villagers, farmers, and tribal communities.

His remarks, delivered amidst a charged atmosphere, underscored a dramatic decline in Maoist influence and heralded a new dawn of progress in affected regions.

PM Modi’s impassioned speech at NDTV World Summit, organised in New Delhi, highlighted the plight of victims who recently journeyed to Delhi, where they spent seven days pleading for their voices to be heard.

“These were poor villagers, farmers, and tribals - some of them with amputated limbs; standing with folded hands, holding a press conference to demand their message reach the people - not those who shield Maoists while parading the Constitution,” he said, criticising what he termed “urban Naxals” for allegedly concealing Maoist atrocities during past Congress-led regimes.

PM Modi decried the systemic neglect that, for over 50 years, left swathes of India’s hinterland bereft of schools, hospitals, and basic infrastructure due to Maoist disruptions.

“Maoist terror is a grave injustice, a sin against our youth,” PM Modi asserted, sharing the anguish of those “countless mothers who lost sons to the Naxal-violence.”

The Prime Minister’s optimism stemmed from tangible progress. He revealed that of the 125 districts once plagued by Maoist insurgency, only 11 remain affected, with just three districts now classified as highly vulnerable.

A significant milestone came in the past 72 hours, with 303 Naxalites, including high-value targets carrying bounties of up to Rs 1 crore, surrendering to authorities.

“These were not ordinary Naxalites. They are now ready to embrace the Constitution,” PM Modi noted, attributing the shift to his government’s commitment to Constitutional values.

This wave of surrenders, he argued, signals a turning tide, as former insurgents choose faith in India’s democratic framework over violence and embrace the Constitution.

PM Modi highlighted transformative developments in regions like Bastar, once a Maoist stronghold, where tribals are now organising the Bastar Olympics—a symbol of cultural and social revival.

“This Diwali will be different in areas scarred by Maoist terror,” he promised, envisioning celebrations unmarred by fear.

His government’s focus on development, coupled with robust security measures, has slashed Maoist influence, paving the way for schools, hospitals, and economic opportunities.

“The day is not far when India will be free from Maoist terror,” PM Modi declared, branding this pledge as his personal guarantee.

